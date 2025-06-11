TAG Heuer launches Goodwood Festival of Speed Carrera Chronograph watch
Watch out
TAG Heuer — horology behemoth — has unveiled a new limited edition watch.
Making its return as the official timing partner of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the watch-makers have debuted a new limited edition timepiece: The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Festival of Speed.
The watch is designed to honour the ties between British motorsport culture and the Swiss brand’s own racing legacy.
There are only 100 of these limited-edition watches available, so you’d better be quick if you want one. Each watch will be individually engraved with its edition number out of 100 on the back, so you’ll get a little reminder of how special it is every time you wear it. They will launch in June 2025, but with a catch - they’re initially exclusive to Goodwood members only.
The watch is housed in a 42mm steel case, with a rich green dial and face which have been inspired by the Goodwood Green colour. It looks exactly how a tribute to racing should — it’s green main hue is accented with red elements, and its brown perforated leather strap throws it back to old-fashioned racing gloves - all in homage to racing.
As you’d expect, inside the watch is TAG Heuer’s in-house calibre TH20-00 automatic movement. The date is displayed on the face, and it has a 100-metre water resistance, in case you want to park the car, hop out on the coastline, and have a quick dip.
The watch also celebrates 75 years of F1, and presumably the race too, given the name - Carrera - (the Spanish word for race), and potentially a hint to its slang meaning of ‘speedy’ or last minute.
Goodwood Festival of Speed is taking place from Thursday, 10th July until Sunday, 13th July, with some limited admission only tickets still available from £75 per person. The watch on the other hand (or wrist) is a little pricier, marked at £6,450.
