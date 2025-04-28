You can design your own Porsche 911 Spirit 70 with free Apple Vision Pro app

Pop on your circular sunnies and tie a bandana around your hair to celebrate Porsche's throwback to the 1970s with its new car - the 911 Spirit 70. Despite its classic design, the new model features plenty of modern bells and whistles, along with cutting-edge technology sprinkled in too.

One of the most interesting features for tech enthusiasts will be the new companion app launching for the Apple Vision Pro, which lets users design their own Dream Spirit 911 70.

The app will launch at some point in the next few months, giving anyone who wants to download it the opportunity to feel like a pro designer. The app will also be free to install, so anyone with the headset will be able to have a tinker. Until the app launches, and we've been hands on, it's hard to tell just how detailed, or how much freedom users will get to customise their own vision for the car.



Under the hood, the Spirit 70 is no slouch. It shares its engine and chassis with the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, packing a powerful hybrid punch. And for those who want the full 70s experience, Porsche is even offering a matching chronograph watch priced from £12,000, meaning your watch and car will be linked.

The 360-degree rotor's design echoes the wheels of the 911 Spirit 70, featuring the same satin-finish black and Bronzite colour scheme. These elements are visible through the sapphire crystal case back.

Only 1,500 of these will be made, so you'll need to be faster than a Porsche 356 engine if you want to get your hands on one. The 911 Spirit 70 is available for order now and costs £187,700, but if you don’t have that lying around, the app will be a great way to get a glimpse of the new limited-edition motor.







So, dust off your bell-bottoms, whack on your Apple Vision Pro and get ready to throw it back.

