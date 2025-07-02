G-SHOCK reunites with Marvel for Fantastic Four: First Steps collection
What time is clobberin time?
G-SHOCK is back at it again, teaming up with Marvel Studios to celebrate the upcoming cinematic adventure, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hitting cinemas on July 24th. Hot on the heels of their smashing success with the Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration, this new G-SHOCK Collectors set is ready to blow your mind.
Get ready for a blast from the past with a retro-futuristic design that’s packed with superhero durability, available in the UK, and capturing all the stylistic essence seen in the trailers for the film so far.
Each of the four timepieces – the GA-700HDS, GA-110HDS, DW-6900HDS, and GA-2100HDS – is built like a tank with extreme durability. They all boast eye-catching glow-in-the-dark sci-fi dials with slick white and blue accents. As you'd expect, these watches feature G-SHOCK’s legendary shock resistance, 200m water resistance, heatproof and freeze-proof construction. Whether you’re getting something out of the freezer or oven, you’ll be grand with these. H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four's helpful robot, is even getting involved with some bespoke videos for the release that you can see below.
While these special edition numbers share their core with the Hidden Glow Vol. 2 series already rocking Europe and North America, these Fantastic Four timepieces come with some exclusive 1960s-inspired packaging and collectable Fantastic Four pin badges for the die-hard fans among us.
You can snag the digital DW-6900HDS-7ER-F4, as well as the analogue-digital GA-2100HDS-7AER-F4 and GA-700HDS-7AER-F4 watches, all for a sweet £99.90. For a bit more flair, the GA-110HDS-7AER-F4, an analogue-digital marvel, is yours for £119.00 and packs even more punch with advanced features like magnetic resistance and a super-precise 1/100th-second stopwatch.
Every single one of these watches is water-resistant to a depth of 200m and loaded with features like a stopwatch, countdown timer, and alarms, with the analogue-digital models even featuring world time. For now, the collection is only available here in the UK from Casio.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
5 watches perfect for summer, no matter your budget — from £100 to £3000+
These conversation-starting timepieces offer an exclamation point for your outfit at the beach or in a beer garden.
-
Split Watches team up with Don Letts to challenge the watch industry
It's time for a chat
-
TAG Heuer launches Goodwood Festival of Speed Carrera Chronograph watch
Watch out
-
Orlando Bloom’s Porsche Chronograph 1 watch steals the show at Deep Cover red carpet
Time to rewind
-
Keeping watch? Mr Jones releases a psychedelic-style Eyecon watch - but there’s a catch
Eyes on the pr-eyes
-
G-Shock Goliath Frogman MR-G watch will make other divers green with envy
Watch out
-
Omega unveils 2025 Railmaster with striking gradient Dials
Omega revives its classic Railmaster with a modern twist