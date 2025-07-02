G-SHOCK reunites with Marvel for Fantastic Four: First Steps collection

G-SHOCK is back at it again, teaming up with Marvel Studios to celebrate the upcoming cinematic adventure, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hitting cinemas on July 24th. Hot on the heels of their smashing success with the Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration, this new G-SHOCK Collectors set is ready to blow your mind.

Get ready for a blast from the past with a retro-futuristic design that’s packed with superhero durability, available in the UK, and capturing all the stylistic essence seen in the trailers for the film so far.

Each of the four timepieces – the GA-700HDS, GA-110HDS, DW-6900HDS, and GA-2100HDS – is built like a tank with extreme durability. They all boast eye-catching glow-in-the-dark sci-fi dials with slick white and blue accents. As you'd expect, these watches feature G-SHOCK’s legendary shock resistance, 200m water resistance, heatproof and freeze-proof construction. Whether you’re getting something out of the freezer or oven, you’ll be grand with these. H.E.R.B.I.E., the Fantastic Four's helpful robot, is even getting involved with some bespoke videos for the release that you can see below.

G-SHOCK & Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps - YouTube Watch On

While these special edition numbers share their core with the Hidden Glow Vol. 2 series already rocking Europe and North America, these Fantastic Four timepieces come with some exclusive 1960s-inspired packaging and collectable Fantastic Four pin badges for the die-hard fans among us.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: G-Shock) (Image credit: G-Shock) (Image credit: G-Shock) (Image credit: G-Shock)

You can snag the digital DW-6900HDS-7ER-F4, as well as the analogue-digital GA-2100HDS-7AER-F4 and GA-700HDS-7AER-F4 watches, all for a sweet £99.90. For a bit more flair, the GA-110HDS-7AER-F4, an analogue-digital marvel, is yours for £119.00 and packs even more punch with advanced features like magnetic resistance and a super-precise 1/100th-second stopwatch.

Every single one of these watches is water-resistant to a depth of 200m and loaded with features like a stopwatch, countdown timer, and alarms, with the analogue-digital models even featuring world time. For now, the collection is only available here in the UK from Casio.