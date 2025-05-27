TAG Heuer x Gulf Monaco release celebrates heritage, McQueen, and Le Mans

Tag Heuer is shifting gear with its latest F1-themed watch — and it's turning back time with a look at its vintage heritage in the process. The new watch will go down as one of the best of the year, celebrating the legendary Steve McQueen and the transition of the Grand Prix de Monaco to the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco at the same time. TAG Heuer continues to cement its place as one of the most iconic brands associated with racing and its connection to the historic track.

The original TAG Heuer Monaco, launched in 1969, broke convention with its bold square case, sharp angles, and left-side crown – a design indicating its automatic movement. In 1970, Steve McQueen, embodying his King of Cool persona as fictional driver Michael Delaney in Le Mans, personally selected the TAG Heuer Monaco, guided by racing advisor Jo Siffert.

Alongside McQueen's Gulf-striped suit and Porsche 917K, the watch, with its distinctive square shape and blue dial, became a symbol of speed, style, and cinematic allure after the film's 1971 premiere.

(Image credit: TAG Heur)

The new Monaco Chronograph x Gulf directly references this rich heritage. Powered by the Calibre 11, maintaining the 1969 layout with a left-positioned crown, the watch features a fine-grained silver dial adorned with the signature vertical Gulf racing stripes and logo. The vintage Heuer logo adds a touch of historical authenticity, further contributing to the timepiece's retro feel.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph X Gulf Automatic | 39mm, Titanium | Caw218g.eb0393 Visit Site Unleashing the spirit of the ‘70s on the wrist, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph x Gulf salutes TAG Heuer’s legendary partnership with Gulf. With its unique colour stripes and vintage charm, this limited-edition piece is a true emblem for racing aficionados and design connoisseurs.

The 39mm case is crafted from sandblasted grade-2 titanium, providing a contemporary, lightweight feel inspired by the racing world. The white textile strap is made from Nomex, the fire-resistant material used in McQueen's original racing suit, sourced from the same manufacturer, Hinchman. This detail connects the strap directly to motorsport history. A blue perforated calfskin strap is also included, but when comparing the two, it's the white that will stand out on your wrist.

Limited to 971 pieces, commemorating the release year of Le Mans, the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph x Gulf embodies the spirit of racing and the legacy of a cinematic icon, marking a special alignment between TAG Heuer’s past and present and is available now, priced £8,300.