Want to own Darth Vader's Empire Strikes Back lightsaber? Here's your chance

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan because a galactic treasure is about to hit the auction block in a move more exciting than pod-racing. Propstore, the undisputed champion of film memorabilia auctions, is offering up nothing less than Darth Vader's actual, screen-matched, duelling lightsaber.

The very one wielded by both David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson in the climactic scenes of The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). Forget your childhood dreams of a working lightsaber; this is the real deal and the perfect prop for conquering the galaxy.

In the world of Star Wars collectables, lightsabers are the holy grail, the mythical beasts, the one item that makes collectors' hearts beat faster than the Millennium Falcon doing the Kessel Run. Genuine examples from the original trilogy are rare, which makes this particular lightsaber a bona fide unicorn.

After decades of hiding in a private collection, this extraordinary piece of cinema history is finally making its public debut. And with a pre-sale estimate of £746,268 - £2,238,806 you’re going to need to have been saving a while to afford it, but in theory it could be yours.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction) (Image credit: Propstore Auction)

The auction is taking place from the 4th to the 6th September in LA, and promises over 1,000 rare and iconic lots from cinema history. While other notable Star Wars artefacts are also up for grabs – like an Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet and a Resistance X-Wing Pilot Costume – they all pale in comparison to Vader's ultimate accessory.

Other lightsaber offerings include Obi-Wan Kenobi's bladed Saber from Revenge of the Sith (2005), for those who prefer a more "hello there" vibe, and Darth Maul's incredibly detailed hilt from The Phantom Menace (1999), so there is even something there for the prequel trilogy generation.

The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction kicks off at 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day will feature in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, where you’ll likely rub shoulders with other sci-fi obsessed millionaires, with subsequent days moving to online bidding only. So, if you've got a spare few mil lying about, this is your chance. You can check out the full catalogue on the Propstore website.