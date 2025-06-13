COMME des GARÇONS and Vans classic revamp proves so popular, they sell out almost instantly

Yesterday was an exciting day for sneakerheads and Vans enthusiasts, as anticipation built for the re-release of the iconic CDG x Vans Authentic, set to return for Summer 2025. If your shoe game has been a little bland, this is the fix you need.

These bad boys, first dropped in 2018, are making a stylish comeback, but don't sweat it—COMME des GARÇONS didn't reinvent the wheel here, largely sticking to what we saw last time.

The classic bold all-over CDG print, crisp white canvas, and the signature vulcanised sole that made them an instant hit remain.

The only downside? These sold out almost immediately, not even being available for a few hours, and with no raffle or alternatives available, that may be it for this time around. So if you were caught slacking or umming and awwing, unfortunately, you missed your shot.

A post shared by 𝗖𝗗𝗚 (@cdgcdgcdg) A photo posted by on

Although essentially the same, there were some minor differences with the new release. Most notably changed was the insole, which now features the Vans OTW logo. It's a subtle nod to Vans shifting towards its OTW branding, a small detail that sets this re-release apart but will be of note to die-hard collectors and enthusiasts. The rubberised CDG logo still hugs the toe, adding a touch of class that made the initial release so desirable.

They may be sold out for now, but, on the plus side, there is a “notify me” button on the page that implies they may come back into stock. We will have to wait and see.

Hopefully, it won’t be another seven years before a third drop so fans can get this perfect summer sneaker more easily. Despite looking as good as they do, right now, these feel almost entirely unattainable.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors