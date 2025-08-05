Charli XCX Converse that you can customise yourself on sale now
Unleash your inner party girl
Pop sensation Charli XCX has once again proven her iconic status, this time with her continued partnership with Converse to launch a limited-edition collection of customisable Chuck Taylor All Stars. Dubbed the Converse x Charli XCX By You experience, this collaboration allows fans to put their unique spin on the classic high-top, infusing it with the rebellious, lived-in aesthetic of Charli's celebrated Brat era.
We covered these when they were first announced, but now they’re live so you can finally grab a pair for yourself - but it's for a limited time only. You only have until midnight on the 8th of August to design and commit to your very own Converse, just three days from launch - roughy the same length of time a big weekend lasts.
The By You platform empowers Charli's fans to co-design their sneakers, drawing inspiration from the pop star's "confident, irreverent, and unapologetic" approach to fashion. Fans can begin by selecting one of five curated colour bases: classic Black and White (Charli's preferred choices), or muted tones like Brown Rice, Winter Sky, and Bridal Rose.
Customisation doesn't stop there. True to Charli's indie sleaze roots, each pair comes with distinctive details that mimic a well-loved, post-tour grunge aesthetic. Trompe-l'œil distressing creates the illusion of ripped canvas and faded tones, while burnished rubber foxing, discoloured laces, and washed midsoles replicate the worn-in look of a shoe that's survived countless club floors.
Beyond the distressed elements, fans can personalise their Chucks with heel license plates and interchangeable patches that pay homage to Charli's most iconic lyrics and references from her Brat era.
Options include "XCX," "365," "Angel," and "Party Girl." Adding to the '00s fashion statement, each pair features a heel charm, either a "Brat" lock-and-key or an "unlock it" charm, a playful nod to her track "Unlock It." And, of course, no Charli XCX x Brat collaboration would be complete without a touch of lime green – fans can opt for an eye-catching lime green sole.
You can grab a pair now for £90, but remember you’ve got less than three days, so make sure you don’t spend too long contemplating what you want on your heel.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
