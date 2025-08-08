Teva teams up with sneaker maestro Sean Wotherspoon for a nostalgic footwear drop

Global outdoor footwear giant Teva has pulled off a collaboration that's sure to make waves, announcing a limited-edition collection with the inimitable designer and artist Sean Wotherspoon. Mark your calendars for the 14th of August, because that’s when they drop globally, featuring a blast from the past and a fresh take on a classic.

Wotherspoon, known for his Midas touch in the sneaker world, has delved into the Teva archives and unearthed a true gem: the Wraptor. This bold, forgotten silhouette from the early 2000s—which probably made a few of us question our life choices back then—is making a triumphant return, looking surprisingly futuristic. It’s like finding your old Tamagotchi and discovering it can now order pizza.

The collection isn't just about resurrection; it’s a full-on reinvention. The Wraptor Shoe (£175) and Wraptor Sandal (£160) are back with updated materials and Teva’s 360° Wraptor strapping system, ready for multi-terrain adventures. Adding to the fun, the Hurricane XLT2 (£85) gets Wotherspoon’s signature treatment, complete with mismatched straps and an explosion of colour.

Image 1 of 3 Hurricane (Image credit: Teva ) Wraptor (Image credit: Teva ) Wraptor Sandal (Image credit: Teva )

Sean Wotherspoon is no stranger to hyped releases. His previous work includes the highly coveted Nike Air Max 1/97, a corduroy masterpiece that still fetches a pretty penny on the resale market, and collaborations with Adidas, where he’s brought his vibrant, eco-conscious aesthetic to silhouettes like the ZX 8000 and Superstar. He's practically a design wizard, turning shoes into wearable art (and occasionally, solid investments).

“Working with Teva on this collection gave me the chance to explore design through movement,” said Wotherspoon, proving that even a design genius enjoys a good stroll.

The campaign, dreamt up by Wotherspoon himself, features a "cosmic cast of characters" on a journey across "surreal terrains." It's a whimsical reminder that the outdoors is meant for "magic, wonder, and play," and probably also for trying not to trip over roots.

The Teva x Sean Wotherspoon collection will be available globally on the 14th of August, 2025, on the Teva website and select retailers. For those eager beavers in Japan, there’s even a limited-time pop-up from 8th-10th of August with Wotherspoon in attendance. So, if you’re looking to add some playful nostalgia to your footwear rotation, these might just be your new sole mates.