Adidas's dirty new sneakers are quite literally made for kicking arse
Saves you wearing them in
In a fashion world increasingly obsessed with pristine, unblemished sneakers, Song for the Mute and Adidas are here to throw a wrench in the squeaky-clean machine. Their latest collaboration features a delightfully "dirty" take on the martial arts-focussed Taekwondo Mei model, proving that sometimes, you just gotta get your hands (and feet) a little messy.
Forget your perfectly box-fresh kicks; these new collaborative sneakers arrive with deliberately dirty suede uppers, complete with faded Three-Stripes. It’s like they’ve already lived a life of adventure, perhaps a particularly enthusiastic game of tag in a muddy puddle, or maybe they just really enjoyed that last music festival. Whatever the backstory, they’re embracing the scuff.
But let’s be clear, this isn’t just a fleeting trend for Song for the Mute. This is their bread and butter. The Australian label is renowned for deconstructing high fashion and celebrating the glorious imperfections of their pieces. So, if your sneakers look like they’ve been dragged through a hedge backwards, they’re probably just doing it right.
A post shared by Song for the Mute (@songforthemute)
A photo posted by on
First unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in January, these Taekwondo Mei sneakers are sticking to the brand's signature "muted" palette, arriving in beige, olive green, and black.
The latest drop is anticipated to hit adidas’ website sometime in Autumn, alongside an Adizero PR collaboration. And it seems Song for the Mute’s dance card is rather full; after this Autumn's distressed delights, their SS26 season promises adidas Tokyo shoes and - brace yourselves - preppy Sambas. We can only imagine what delightful deconstruction they’ll apply to those.
Say goodbye to pristine chunky dad shoes and hello to battered streamlined sneakers for the next few years, as these are just another drop in this constantly growing trend.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
