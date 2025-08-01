7 of the best HOKA trainers for men that are as great on the street as they are on the track

Once upon a time, HOKA trainers were merely the secret weapon of serious runners. But times have changed.

These days, you're just as likely to spot a pair on someone doing the big shop as you are to spy them pounding the pavement during a marathon, proving the company mastered the art of blending in – even if the oversized soles don't.

HOKA's ridiculously plush cushioning, feather-light feel, and midsoles that look like clouds, have charmed everyone from Olympic hopefuls to folks who just want to look sporty while grabbing a coffee.

(Image credit: Hoka)

With a lineup that's more diverse than you would first assume, HOKA has become the footwear equivalent of that friend who's good at everything.

So, whether you're logging serious miles or just trying to be comfortable whilst trotting about, these might be just what you need for your everyday shoe.

We’ve scrolled through every pair on the HOKA site - past the good, the bold and the interesting - to come out with our favourites that should cater to your every need. We’ve opted for a range of prices and listed them in no particular order because, well, you’ll know the pair you need when you see them.

7 best HOKA trainers for everyday wear

HOKA Tecton X2 MAAP This shoe isn't just for trail runners; it's for those who demand excellence in every stride, a perfect fusion of performance and undeniable style. HOKA's signature plush cushioning meets cutting-edge innovations like responsive carbon fibre plates and grippy Vibram Megagrip, creating a shoe that devours trails with both blazing speed and unwavering stability. The MAAP collaboration isn't just an add-on; it's what helps transform the trainers, helping them to look good for everyday wear. It means they should turn heads on the trails and the streets, appealing to both dedicated runners and those who have more of an eye for fashion. HOKA Mafate Three2 Seriously, the HOKA Mafate 3 is a head-turner, especially in the fiery red. The breathable mesh and tough overlays keep your feet cool and protected, regardless of your activity. Plus, the Vibram Megagrip outsole with its deep lugs means you'll pretty much glue yourself to rocky or muddy paths. It's built for those gnarly trails, but honestly, these look cool so you might end up wearing them everywhere. They're lightweight, roomy, and packed with cushioning – the perfect combo of serious performance and eye-catching style. HOKA Elevon X Spencer Badu The HOKA Elevon X Spencer Badu is a collaborative effort between Hoka and Canadian fashion designer Spencer Badu. This version of the Elevon X combines HOKA's renowned cushioning with Spencer Badu’s distinctive design flair, offering a sleek look and solid performance whether you're hitting the road or just relaxing. The HOKA Elevon X Spencer Badu is a stylish, comfy running shoe perfect for anyone who wants to perform well. It’s a fantastic pick for casual runners as well as offering a bold statement. HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite The HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite in Truffle Salt/Vintage Yellow is a shoe that's both stylish and practical. It’s got that soft, earthy vibe with a pop of mustard yellow, making it versatile for any activity. Plus, with HOKA’s comfy cushioning and a durable grip, it’s built to handle whatever you throw at it - be it treadmill racing, park run pacing, or a casual supermarket saunter - all while looking good. It's a bit more subtle than some of the other picks on this list, so perfect if you're looking for less of a statement and more of goes-with-everything pick. HOKA Elevon X The HOKA Elevon X Oatmeal/Luna Moth trainers are a total win for comfort and style. They're super cushioned, so your feet will thank you even after a long day, and their neutral design means they'll go with basically anything in your closet. Another more subdued pick, but thanks to a unique silhouette, they will still stand out. HOKA Bondi SR The HOKA Bondi SR is basically a superhero in shoe form, combining classic HOKA comfort (think walking on clouds... sturdy clouds) with a durable leather upper and a slip-resistant outsole that laughs in the face of puddles. It's the perfect choice for anyone who wants a shoe that delivers all-day support and comfort without making them look like they're about to run a marathon, and the all-grey colourway is nothing short of clean.

HOKA Vibrant Bloom Clifton One9 The Vibrant Bloom Clifton One9 is all about getting back to nature. It mixes lighter materials like undyed uppers, hemp, and recycled polyester heel webbing with that classic retro HOKA look. Plus it's packed with all the tech from the latest Clifton 9, so you're not sacrificing comfort or performance for everyday wear. If you're into a natural vibe, the undyed materials and hemp are right up your alley. The soft suede toe cap and tongue overlay add a touch of luxury, and those rope laces are a welcome yet subtle detail. They're also sustainable, with 100% recycled polyester heel webbing. Basically, if you want a pair of comfy, high-performing trainers that look good and are kind to the planet, these are a perfect fit. if David Attenborough was a Park Run Racer, we wouldn't surprised if he turned up rocking a pair of these.