Stan Smith gets a superb summer makeover thanks to CLOT
A reimagined classic...
Hold onto your tennis rackets because Adidas and CLOT are back at it, taking a beloved classic and giving it a summer glow-up that’s equal parts court heritage and Mediterranean vacation fantasy. Get ready for the CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrille, dropping 12th July, just in time for the summer holidays.
Available in a crisp ‘Footwear White’ and a sleek ‘Core Black,’ these kicks are reimagined with a subtle yet striking twist: a stitched espadrille midsole. The classic tennis sneaker just went full resort chic.
The white pair retains its traditional leather upper and signature green heel, while the black version dares to be different with a mix of suede and textured fabrics, creating a more laid-back vibe.
What really sets these apart is the espadrille sole, which comes in brown for the white and black for the darker colours. It’s like the Stan Smith decided to ditch the tennis court for a leisurely stroll along the Amalfi Coast, complete with a straw hat and a refreshing Aperol Spritz.
This isn't the first time espadrille details have graced Adidas (the Gazelle got a similar treatment), but the Stan Smith somehow wears it with an air of effortless cool, as if it was always meant to be.
The campaign itself is a star-studded affair, featuring Squid Game's Hoyeon, Edison Chen, Blondey, George Russel, Jashlem, and even the man himself, Stan Smith. We imagine Mr. Smith, post-campaign, is now permanently vacationing in a hammock, sipping iced tea and admiring his espadrille-clad feet.
So mark your calendars for the 12th July, because at £120, these CLOT x adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles are your ticket to looking effortlessly cool, even if your biggest summer adventure is walking the dog. The new trainers will be available via the Adidas website.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
