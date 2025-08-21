Topman returns — our 7 top picks from the clothing comeback kid

After disappearing from the high street five long years ago, Topman is back and it means business.

The new Topman, riding shotgun with sister label Topshop, kicked off its triumphant return with a recent comeback show — a catwalk strut around London’s iconic Trafalgar Square — showing off some of the new threads that are available to buy in its box-fresh online store.

Topman '2025 style' is sleek and sophisticated. It's clearly spent its time away learning a thing or two about making a proper return. Backed by ASOS and Heartland (Bestseller), it's serving up limited-edition pieces, inclusive casting and new designs.

The collection is eclectic and varied, from staples to statements. It's also vast but don't panic, Shortlist has rifled through the digital rails and chosen 7 of our favourite pieces. Read on for our fabulous fashion finds...

1. Canvas barrel trouser in black

The new Topman Canvas Barrel Trouser in Black offers a refined, utility-inspired update. Made from durable 100% cotton canvas, they feature a relaxed barrel leg that tapers at the ankle, a regular rise, belt loops, and subtle pocketing. These trousers are versatile, too — easily dressed up or down, perfect then for those who don't quite know what they are doing day to day.

2. Relaxed fit boucle jumper in mid blue

Cozy, textured, and effortlessly cool — nope, not a description of our EIC but the Relaxed-Fit Bouclé Jumper in Mid Blue. This crew-neck jumper is a fresh take on comfy sophistication. Made from bouclé, it has a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and ribbed trims for a laid-back but definitely not lazy vibe. It's warm but breathable, so perfect for layering or wearing solo.

3. Textured gingham check shirt in brown

If this regular-fit brown gingham check shirt looks familiar, it's because this is a take on what was a Topman staple. Made from 100% pure cotton, it's comfortable for all-day wear while maintaining a sharp and rather polished appearance.

It's versatile, too, so if you are a chino wearer it's your smart-casual best mate but it will look just as nice layered under a jacket or jumper when the autumn chill sets in.

4. Suede Effect Jacket in washed grey

"Filmstar, propping up the bar, driving in a car..." sorry wrong Suede. BUT, this Washed Grey Suede-Effect Jacket offers as much vintage appeal as a Brett Anderson lyric, without being overdone. Made from soft-touch microfiber with a featherlight suede finish, its muted grey tone gives off an air of sophistication. The design is minimalist, featuring clean lines, classic lapels, and buttoned cuffs which makes for a silhouette that's more relaxed than Snoop Dogg after his morning smoke. This jacket is ideal for smartening up a T-shirt and jeans, or polishing a shirt and trouser ensemble.

5. Crew neck cardigan in grey

This grey crew neck cardigan is an absolute game-changer for any wardrobe. Crafted from a polyester-wool blend (ooh, comfortable and luxurious), it offers a superb silhouette that truly elevates your overall look. It's the sort of piece that will transform an ordinary outfit into something stylish and chic. Much like everything else we’ve highlighted, there’s plenty of potential for layering but also, the shape here means this isn’t just a plain ol’ grey cardigan.

6. Textured button through jersey shirt

The Crop-Fit Textured Jersey Shirt with Floral Embroidery in Ecru is a subtle yet striking choice for warmer weather. It's got that relaxed, holiday vibe with its boxy fit and revere collar, but the floral embroidery really makes it special. If ever there was a piece that screams: 'This is what the new Topman is all about', it's this one thanks to its blend of artsy flair and everyday style.

7. Relaxed-Fit Fluffy Knitted Stripe Jumper

That sun isn't going to last forever. And when it does go, then the Relaxed-Fit Fluffy Knitted Stripe Jumper in Burgundy will be there for you. It is the kind of piece that makes layering look put-together instead of sloppy.

It has a soft, brushed texture and deep burgundy tone, which proves you can still be stylish while being comfortable. Tonal horizontal stripes add subtle depth, while the relaxed fit, with dropped shoulders and a crew neckline, keeps it feeling chill and easy to throw on.

Those are our favourites, but there is genuinely a lot of enjoyable pieces on the site that are well worth checking out, including plenty of essential items and basics that we didn't include above.