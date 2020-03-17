PS5 details: We're about to find out a lot more about the PlayStation 5

Speculation around the PlayStation 5 has been rife ever since the console was revealed to be on its way last year - and now, we might finally get to know what’s in store.

Sony’s PS5 Lead System Architect Mark Cerny is set to reveal more about the next-gen console and the event will be broadcast on the PlayStation Blog at 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday 18 March).

PlayStation Europe are describing the surprise event as giving fans “a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games”.

Tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.



— PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) March 17, 2020

This, of course, comes just hours after Microsoft revealed the full specifications for the Xbox Series X, which is also set to be launched later this year.

When it comes to knowing more about the PS5, so far we’ve not had much more than a logo reveal and a few specifications.

The console is expected to use AMD’s third-generation Ryzen CPU with eight cores and support 3D audio and screen resolutions of up to 8K.

It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate so that game movements should be even smoother.

Be sure to be online tomorrow afternoon to find out more about what will be happening under the console's hood.