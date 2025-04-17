Indiana Jones and the Great Circle swings onto PS5 with some new features in tow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a surprise hit of 2024 on Xbox and PC, with fans of the archaeologist on PlayStation missing out on Indy's best adventure since the 80s. However, as promised then, The Great Circle has launched on PS5 as of today (17th April), so if you were struck with a horrible case of FOMO when your fellow gamers were exploring the Vatican and whipping baddies now is your time.

The first-person, single-player cinematic story game was developed by MachineGames (Wolfenstein) and enhanced for the PS5 release with visual improvements for those who play on the PS5 Pro. The game boasts 60 FPS, fast load times and also takes advantage of the PlayStation’s adaptive trigger on the DualSense – adding an extra crunch during combat scenarios and when things naturally get a bit tasty after stealth is left behind.

The PS5 launch also introduces two new whip actions, making this version the definitive one of the game before the DLC, which is set to be released sometime this year.

We reviewed the game last year when it first released on Xbox and thoroughly enjoyed it. In our humble opinion, it was a “relief to be blown away by Indy again” after his last two outings at the pictures did not quite meet the expectations set in the 80s. With Harrison Ford not reprising the role for the game, it meant famous voice actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) stepped up to the plate and nailed it, helping contribute to the feeling of classic adventure that this game does so well.

Releasing the game on PlayStation aligns with Xbox’s recent strategy to focus on making the Xbox Game Pass as attractive as possible, whilst eventually bringing its first-party games to other platforms later down the line to ensure as many people get to play them as possible.

Considering the company's relatively recent acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, it’s great news for fans worried that games like Call of Duty, Elder Scrolls, and Indy that have developed by those studios can still be enjoyed by everyone. Indy is just the latest example of Xbox’s fresh strategy of playing its games anywhere. As of today, you can explore with Indy on the PS5.