PS5 Pre-orders are live but you better be quick if you want a PlayStation 5

PS5 pre-orders are live but you might need all the luck in the world to get one. PS5 pre-order sites went live around midnight (after the PS5 launch) and there are a number of retailers with pages right now that offer you a pre-order PlayStation 5 but trying to find one that isn't sold out is pretty tough right now.

The PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony and, after a big reveal, we now know that PlayStation 5 will cost £449/$499 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is £359/$399.

The PlayStation 5 release date is 12 November in the US, 19th November for the UK and the rest of world but pre-orders are ready and waiting (if you can find one).



Most PS5 bundles contain the following:

PlayStation 5 825GB Console

DualSense Controller

Console Stand + Cables

Free Pre-Installed "Astro's Playroom" Game

We've rounded up the retailers that are offering the PlayStation 5 - good luck finding one.

UPDATE: Many pre-orders are currently sold out but we will be updating this list as soon as we see live links.

How to Pre-order the PlayStation 5

PS5 game pre-orders

PlayStation 5: what you need to know

The PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. There are two versions: the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

The full-fat Sony PS5 comes with a Blu-ray Drive, and you will be able to play 4G Blu-ray discs through it, the other is disc-free so you will have to download or stream games.

The console uses Ray Tracing to make the graphics of its games look better and the Unreal Engine will also work on the PS5 - again this is all to make gaming on the console that bit more awesome.

Sony is promising faster installs on the PS5, with games playing far quicker than that on the PlayStation4.

There is a new Dual Sense controller which uses haptic feedback and Sony has also revealed its own headphones - these are called the Sony PS5 Pulse HD wireless headphones.

Backwards compatibility is also part of the PS5. Sony has hinted at how this will work, with a new version of PS Plus which will have a number of PS4 games ready to download on the PS5 from launch. These include: God of War, Until Dawn, Detroit, Battlefield 1, Second Son, P5, Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Bloodborne, FFXV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone and Resident Evil 7 (plus others).

Sony has also revealed more than 30 games for the PS5 - we've chosen the best PS5 games that have been revealed so far but some of these include: Grand Theft Auto Expanded And Enhanced. Demon's Souls, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil VIII Village and Final Fantasy XVI.