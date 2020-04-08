DualSense revealed: this is what the PS5 controller looks like

There's been much speculation about the new PS5 – what new things it will bring to the table, how well it will hold up against rivals and what features will make it the one to beat.

And now we're one step closer to finding out exactly what it can do, with Sony revealing its new controller.

The company wrote in a blog post that it was "starting to ship the new controller to developers implementing its features into their games".

It says the DualSense will "captivate more of your senses" – which isn't a huge surprise, considering what we knew about how much haptics would be involved in this generation of PlayStation, but is exciting.

Sony says the controller will work in tandem with the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech", leaving you more immersed in your game than ever.

Rather than reinventing a controller altogether, the new DualSense builds on the features of the PS4's DualShock, replacing the "rumble" of that controller with something a bit more sophisticated.

This means you'll feel things even more powerfully when playing a game – it uses the example of "the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud" in a game. There are also adaptive triggers in the L and R buttons, "so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow".

If you like playing with friends, there's also a built in microphone to help you chat without having to put on a headset, though Sony does note that the feature is designed for quick chats rather than extended conversations, which will still be better on a headset.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive, said the controller marks a "radical departure from previous offerings" – so the idea that the PS5 marks a huge leap in what a console can so is still being heavily pushed. The PS5 should be out this year – and we cannot wait to see if it's worth all the hype.