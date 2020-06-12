Best PS5 games revealed: 25 PlayStation 5 games to get excited about

Well played, Sony. After what was a dry PowerPoint presentation on the (albeit impressive) specs and technical specifications of the PlayStation 5, its latest online event gave us a look at 20 plus best PS5 games that will be coming to the PlayStation 5 later in 2020 and 2021.

The presentation, titled aptly The Future of Gaming, gave us a brilliant glimpse into just what to expect from the PlayStation 5 - much more than the knotweed of the internet, those poxy rumour pieces that have polluted the internet over the past year offer up.

ShortList sat enthralled throughout the presentation and here's everything that was revealed - these are the best PS5 games we have seen so far.

1. Grand Theft Auto Expanded And Enhanced

Well, this is exciting. A new, enhanced version of GTA V will be heading to the PS5 and the good news is that it will be free for anyone that purchases the console.

2. Miles Morales: Spider-Man

The biggest surprise of the night - Spider-Man: Miles Morales looks bloody brilliant. It's a new Spider-Man adventure from Insomniac Games, with the look and gameplay achingly similar to the Spider-Man game on the PS4 which is also... bloody brilliant.

3. Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has been revealed and it looks like a remix of what has come before it. there are classic vehicles and tracks and the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode. It also offers an even more realistic driving experience thanks to haptic feedback on the DualSense controller and the 3D sound the PS5 boasts. Fancy.

4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart





Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks like it is making best use of the PS5's graphics with instant dimensional rifts jumping and worlds filled with density and life. The DualSense controllers feedback means that controls are enhanced and there's a whole bunch of ray-tracing on board, too.

5. Stray

5. Astro's Playroom

A riff on the playroom that failed miserably on the PS4, we see Astro and his crew basically taking you on a tour of the PS5 and all that it offers. This is a pre-loaded game that explores four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. According to its makers "each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller. Astro's Playroom is coming to PlayStation 5". Better than a manual, we suppose.

6. Project Athia

The makers of Project Athia have this to say about it: "Project Athia is the culmination of our philosophy here at Luminous Productions to create completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuse together the latest technologies with art.

"With PS5, our vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay."

Reading into this, the game is far from complete but when it does arrive it's set to be something quite special. It won't be a PS5 exclusive, though, as it is also coming to the PC.

7. Returnal

From the makers of Resogun comes this intriguing game that rips off the premise of Edge of Tomorrow, where you have to repeat the same day again and again. Interestingly, players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. According to the makers, the PS5's immersive 3D audio "brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat."

8. SackBoy: A Big Adventure

Well, this is a lovely surprise. We were disappointed that there wasn't a LittleBigPlanet game for the PS4 but it looks like Sackboy is back for more of a 3D platform adventure. We have to admit, when this was unveiled a big smile came on to our faces - Sackboy us part of such a lovely game franchise that we really hope that this one works.

9. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There were a number of games showcased that were for a younger crowd and this is one of them. Kena is a story-driven action adventure that's coupled with a nice bit of combat. According to the blurb: "Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment."

10. Goodbye Volcano High

This one looks a lot of fun. Goodbye Volcano High will be heading to both the PS4 and PS5 and is a "cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the beginning of a love story." It looks brilliant and we've no doubt the narrative structure will be compelling. It's great that Sony highlighted a game of this ilk among its glitz AAA titles.

11. Destruction Allstars

Yeah, this looks cool. It's got a whole host of characters that are competing against each other in a futuristic destruction derby. The action looks frenetic, the characters colourful - this could be one of those games to look out for, if the trailer is anything to go by.

12. OddWorld: Soulstorm





Yep, we let out a yelp when this one came up. OddWorld is such a brilliant little games franchise that's been on everything from the Game Boy to the PlayStation. This latest instalment sees the brilliant Mudokan, Abe back. Interestingly, this was announced way back in 2015 as a remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus - we don't quite know if that's the case but, hell, OddWorld is back and we are giddy right now.

13. Ghostwire: Tokyo

This was one of the more visually impressive trailers to come out of the big reveal. Looking like a cross between Darren Aronofsky's The Fountain crossed with The Leftovers, Ghostwire: Tokyo is about a Tokyo that is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city's population vanished.

14. Jett The Far Shore

We have no idea what the hell is going on here but we like it. There is a sniff of Interstellar in the trailer to Jett: The Far Shore - it's largely incomprehensible but is apparently about a space adventure where people are haunted by Oblivion. It looks stunning.

15. Solar Ash

This looks stunning. A mix of Journey and Gravity Rush in its look, Solar Ash is based in a highly stylised word and is set to be a frenetic game made by the same developers that created the ultimate homage to 16-bit gaming, Hyper Light Drifter. We haven't got a clue what's happening but we are sold.

16. Godfall



A previously hinted at game, Godfall looks every bit the hack'n'slash RPG it wants to be. We have high hopes for this one which is a PS5 exclusive as far as we can make out. The official synopsis is as follows: "You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat."

17. Hitman 3

This was another huge surprise in the reveal. We are getting another Hitman which will be the last in the trilogy of games - in fact, it's been revealed that all the other games will be playable in this game, which is some sort of Inception-like scenario that we can't quite fathom at the moment. We saw some footage of a hit taking place in Dubai and it looks stunning. The makers are calling it the "most intimate and professional contract in his entire career." And who are we to disagree?

18. Little Devil Inside





This game is some seven years in the making. The Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world and it looks really charming. Its aesthetic was nothing like we saw in the other reveals and this might well be the game that we keep an eye on when the PS5 is eventually released.

19. NBA 2K21



The sweatiest game showcased, NBA 2K1 is something "we aren't ready for" says New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. To be honest, we probably are as it's pretty much the same game every year but, hey, it looks impressive and it's on the PS5 so... yay, NBA!

20. Bugsnax

Okay, this was the weakest thing shown in the showcase (well, apart from the pretty pap Astro's Playroom). Sure, there's charm but we're not convinced this is going to be the game to usher in the next gen. Plot-wise, well it's a world where there are strange bugs for snacks. Sorrty, snax.

21. Demon's Souls

A remake of Demon's Souls with PS5 graphics, you say? Yep, we are sold and absolute gluttons for punishment but this one does look stunning with a PS5 makeover. This is one of the hardest games ever made and we are glad its legacy is continuing on the PS5. Actually, if we are being honest, we aren't going near it given the hours and tears we've wasted on the original game but you go for it. Good luck!

22. Deathloop

Another rip-off (sorry, homage) to The Edge of Tomorrow. Like Returna, Deathloop is all about a hitman who keeps repeating a day because of his death. Given Edge of Tomorrow got its premise from FPS games and their eternal spawning, this does feel like the circle is complete - and the game looks cool, too.

23. Resident Evil VIII Village

Not just a clever name (VIIIage, get it?), this edition of Resident Evil looks positively bucolic. There's witches, werewolves and both Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield. No, don't try and make sense of it but do watch the trailer as this one looks pretty damn good, albeit a Resi at a slower pace, like the last instalment.

24. Pragmata

Pragmata! Sorry, we couldn't help but say the name in the voice of Vic Reeves. Despite our comedic outburst, Pragmata! Shit, we did it again. Ahem, the game is from Capcom and looks all existential and stuff, about an astronaut and a child. This one will also be on the Xbox Series X.

25. Horizon 2: Forbidden West

We'll let the blurb speak for itself on this one: "Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

Horizon Dawn was a brilliant open world adventure so we have a lot of hope for this one.

