Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game upgrade pricing - Here's what you need to know

The Nintendo Switch 2 release is imminent, with pre-orders having already gone live, and within a couple of months, fans will have one in their hands, yet despite the console's impending release, there’s a lot of unanswered questions.

One of the biggest concerns was how the upgrade pricing would work for different games, after it was announced that Nintendo Switch 2 versions of previous releases would be arriving to enhance some of the original Switch’s lineup, including both Zelda games. Now, thanks to the pricing being updated on the official Nintendo website, we know that it appears to be dependent on the game and what’s being updated.

With both of the Zelda games, the upgrade will cost £7.99, offering only graphical enhancements and the ability to add extra save files. Whilst Super Mario Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land upgrades will cost £16.99, these games will receive more than just a technical update, as both will also receive new content.

It seems that these will be the two price points going forward, meaning the smaller, graphical enhancements will cost a more modest £7.99, but if there are some added features, or next-gen DLC, we’ll be looking at double.

In addition to the upgrade pricing, there is still confusion surrounding whether separate, physical versions of upgraded games will be available at the console's launch. One thing that is pretty certain is that a lot of the physical games from third-party developers will actually arrive on game-key cards, so the game won’t actually be on the cartridge – instead, it will give you access to download it from the internet.

The upside is that these cartridges can still be reused and resold, unlike digital codes that are sometimes included on other consoles. However, there’s no doubt this will disappoint some of the more ardent collectors out there.

We played nine Switch 2 games and here's what we thought

Main image via Nintendo