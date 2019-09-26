The best PS4 games 2019: ultimate PlayStation 4 games to play today

Crowning just one title the "best PS4 game" isn't easy. That's because the console is now in its sixth year, and this multi-tiered black box has a truly overwhelming selection of titles available.

UPDATE: It looks like the PlayStation 5 is on its way. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kenichiro Yoshida, the Chief Executive of Sony, said the new console will be a niche product aimed at serious players who want AAA games. What that actually means when it comes to game availability and specs is still under wraps, but we should find out some time in 2020 – when the new console is expected to land.

2020 isn't just going to be exciting for a new console, but there are plenty of great games to look forward to as well, including the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

So what should you choose? This list of the very best PS4 games mixes up solid PS4 classics with the latest releases that demand your attention. Whether you’re playing on a standard PS4 and just waiting for that juicy next-gen offering, or were too hungry for 4K so have upgraded to a PS4 Pro, these are the games to add to your already busy to-do list.

Whether you want triple A action or indie gems, it’s all here. In no particular order, here are the 15 best PS4 games you can play right now.

1 . The Last of Us Remastered £15 View now at Amazon Just because you've played this particular apocalypse on PS3 doesn't mean it's going to hit any less hard on PS4. Naughty Dog's gorgeous post-apocalypse still hurts just as much the second time around as Joel and Ellie journey across a Cordyceps infected America. This is no mere road trip. Prepare for Resident Evil levels of survival horror amidst the heartfelt relationship of the two leads, as they tackle the truly terrifying infected. There's not enough ammo in the world for this lot.

2 . Uncharted 4: A Thief's End £15 View now at Amazon It's hard to say goodbye to our PlayStation idols but A Thief's End is a fitting farewell for treasure kleptomaniac Nathan Drake. Once again he bumbles from one explosive set piece to the next without even a scratch. Our Nolan North voiced hero is joined by now wife Elena, the trusty Sully, and older brother Sam. It might have enough things going boom to turn Hollywood's head but it's Uncharted 4's heart that truly makes this a blockbuster worth your time.

3 . God of War £25 View now at Amazon Kratos is back and not in that vaguely disturbing way where he just furiously yanks nails and heads off Greek gods. Dropped into Norse mythology instead, Sony Santa Monica's bearded demi god still brims with violence but now has a son, Atreus, to look after. This glorious adventure doesn't just have utterly crunchy combat but a genuinely touching story, as Kratos attempts to bond with his son. Oh, and they have the Head of Helios for company.

4 . Red Dead Redemption 2 £31 View now at Amazon Rockstar's triumphant return to the old west, this sequel is a true modern masterpiece. A sweeping narrative for new hero Arthur Morgan awaits but, while you could follow his campaign, wouldn't it be more fun to head out into the wilderness? Go hunting? Have adventures? Train and bond with a wild horse before getting too attached and shaking your fist to the sky when it's your fault it's dead at your feet? Whatever you want Red Dead Redemption 2 to be, it's here in this beautiful, if dangerous, open world.

5 . Marvel's Spider-Man £29 View now at Amazon You don't need to brush up on your MCU know-how to experience the true joys of Insomniac Games's sprawling open world Manhattan as the Web-slinger. A fresh new Spidey story awaits here, complete with a veritable rogues gallery of Marvel villains to put away, and a heartfelt Peter Parker story to boot. The exhilarating giddiness of this webbed adventure though lies in the pure adrenaline of swinging through New York's twinkling skyscrapers. Complete with a swelling heroic score, it's never been this much fun to be a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

6 . Horizon Zero Dawn £16 View now at Amazon Just when you thought the post-apocalypse was looking a little done, along comes a game brimming with fresh, new ideas and an inspiring hero to shoot an arrow at your gaming cynicism. That it comes from the development studio behind the Killzone series is an even nicer surprise. Guerrilla Games's robot-dinosaur-packed sandbox is a true work of art. oung Aloy quests for the truth of her existence, casually taking down tech-packed colossal monsters as she goes.

7 . The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt £20 View now at Amazon Just casually throwing out one of the best action RPGs ever made back in 2015, CD Projekt Red has a lot to answer for. The Witcher 3 is now the rugged, white-haired yardstick to which every new open world is measured against. Geralt's sprawling story is one you'll actually care about. Even side quests feel worth every moment, and thankfully, once it's over, there's chunky DLC to get through before you have to even think of letting go of your sword. Phew.

8 . Resident Evil 2 £25 View now at Amazon Feeling brave? Like, you remember the original so nothing could possibly go wrong, right? Well, Capcom has some news for you, 90s kid. Resident Evil 2 may have the same name and plot as the 1998 original. Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield take on the mutated horror of Raccoon City once more, but the scares have been remixed. There's no predicting the horrors here as you desperately juggle inventory space in a beautiful but truly horrific world. Good luck.

9 . Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice £50 View now at Amazon The latest Souls-borne game to challenge thumbs everywhere, Sekiro is a veritable samurai test of your reflexes. Unlike Dark Souls, there are no Phantoms to aid you in your quest here, only the ability to dodge and parry against truly disturbing and terrifying monstrosities. And yet, despite its obsession with wiping the floor with its victims (that's you), there's something truly compelling about the reward at work here. It might take hours to beat that one boss but, boy, do you feel incredible about it afterwards.

10 . Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled £30 View now at Amazon The original Crash Team Racing was a lovely turbo-charged joy and this remake does well to keep the original CTR experience, while massively updating the graphics. Yes, the controls are occasionally a little frustrating but this is a brilliant, energy rush of a game that will keep you playing for hours.

11 . Assassin's Creed Odyssey £60 View now at Amazon No-one could have predicted eleven years after its first outing, Assassin's Creed would deliver one of the most impressive open world RPGs of the modern generation. Odyssey drops the series's infamous hidden blade, and adds decision trees, romance options, and even a magical spear for this trip to Ancient Greece. The adventures of Kassandra - or indeed Alexios - are a true wonder. Creed fans needn't fret though, there's still plenty of diving into hay from ludicrous heights as well as the ability to Spartan kick enemies into next week.

12 . Devil May Cry 5 £25 View now at Amazon Devil May Cry 5 lets you rev up your sword like a motorbike. It's a game in which a character has a magical panther, and a game where you can upgrade your arm with Megaman's. Capcom's return to the perfect-haired action of Dante and Nero is joyously ridiculous but utterly exhilarating. If you've missed having your fights against hordes of demons rated as you play, it's time to aim for that SSS. Y'know 'Smokin' sexy style….'

13 . What Remains of Edith Finch $20 View now at Playstation Store Everyone should go in as cold as possible to Annapurna Interactive's masterpiece. To save spoilers, it's just important to say What Remains of Edith Finch will give you the feels. It is the story of a girl returning to her family home. The tale of every previous Finch family member is waiting to be discovered. From playing as an owl hunting rabbits, to a horror experience within the pages of a comic, this indie adventure demands to be played.

14 . Destiny 2 £4 View now at Amazon It's not been smooth sailing for Bungie since the launch of Destiny 2. Much like its predecessor, the game has had some serious ups and downs. But after the release of its Forsaken DLC, Destiny 2 once again regained the crown of the looter shooter to beat on PS4. Sure, the story was a heavy hitter - RIP Cayde - but it was the long term additions and changes that came with it meant that finally Guardians had reasons to return to the grind.

15 . Tom Clancy's The Division 2 £17 View now at Amazon Prepare to get ludicrously excited about finding new kneepads. Ubisoft's loot-heavy sequel moves the action to a significantly greener Washington DC. The White House is your new Base of Operations. While there's plenty of incentive to get to the end game to earn new weapon types, the campaign itself here is a reason enough to get excited. The endless loop of crafting, mods, and new gear is dangerously compelling whether you are a lone wolf or heading in with friends.

16 . Tetris Effect £28 View now at Amazon No one could have predicted Tetris would be one of PlayStation's killer games but this offering from the team behind Rez Infinite is just that. Sure, Tetris Effect is still a game in whic you drop blocks to create lines, but how about playing it while flying through the sky surrounded by birds? Or in the desert where camels wander through your spinning Tetrominoes? Try the VR version for true blocky immersion.

