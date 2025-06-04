PlayStation State of Play June 2025: How to watch today's PS5 gaming showcase

In typical Sony fashion, the creator of the PlayStation announced it will be hosting a State of Play on the 4th June (today) with barely enough time for fans to get excited, stock up on energy drinks, and make predictions with pals.

Now, the event will kick off Summer Game Fest week, the less cool younger brother that’s replaced E3 as the industry’s showcase of what's next for gamers. The event promises over 40 minutes of news and updates on PlayStation 5 games from developers worldwide.

This State of Play is Sony's third of the year, following a February showcase that unveiled titles like Soros from Housemarque, a Days Gone remaster, and a Borderlands 4 release date, as well as an April stream dedicated solely to Borderlands 4.

The June 4th event will precede Xbox's major showcase on June 8th and the Nintendo Switch 2's arrival tomorrow, making it a packed week for anyone who’s partial to a video game or two.

State of Play | June 4, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch PlayStation State of Play?

The good news is, watching the State of Play is dead easy. It will be available to stream on both YouTube (embedded above for the lazy bones among you) and Twitch, as well as on the official PlayStation channels. The event will take place at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

Again, in typical fashion for this type of event, not too much is known about what we can expect to feature, although PlayStation does have a few announced games we’ve not seen in a while, so there is plenty to get excited about.

Considering Ghost of Yōtei is set to arrive in October, Death Stranding 2 later this month, and we’ve not heard anything about Insomniac’s Wolverine in years, this could be a good show to tune into.

