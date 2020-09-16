Sony PlayStation 5 price and release date finally revealed: this is when the PS5 arrives

Well, there we have it. Sony has revealed everything we need to know at its online PlayStation 5 showcase, with the gaming giant finally unveiling the PS5 price and release date.

This comes a few days after Xbox triumphed with its unveiling of not only a new console - the disc-less Xbox Series S - but pricing that was, well, very welcomed.

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series X price will be £449/$499 and the Xbox Series S price will be £249/$499.

And how did Sony react? Well, it's PlayStation 5 showcase began with a PlayStation exclusive, Final Fantasy XVI which is set to be a PlayStation console exclusive.

It also, from that moment onwards, showed off gameplay footage taken straight from the PS5. And the games look fantastic: we saw Spider-Man: Miles Morales (based a year after the first game) which was bright and pin-sharp - the moments Spidey was in the air looked really slick and his invisibility powers and venom strike were really impressive.

Hogwarts Legacy looked beautiful - it's a game that ties into the world of Harry Potter.

Black Ops: Cold War is based in 1981 and we saw a mission based in Turkey. The lighting effects on this one were superb, everything from the laser sight to the glow from car headlights looked amazing and there's a mission where you have to control a rather cute RC buggy.

Sony also showcased a new and improved PlayStation Plus for the PS5 where there will be many more PS4 games available to play, so different to the couple of games you get each month right now.

But what we were really here for was the PS5 price and release date - and Sony finally got around to revealing this.

The PlayStation 5 will cost £449/$499 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is £359/$399.

The PlayStation 5 release date is 12 November in the US, 19th November for the UK and the rest of world.



