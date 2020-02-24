Xbox Series X: 10 things to know about the new console

The Xbox Series X is shaping up to be a monster of a next-gen games console. And unlike Sony, Microsoft is keen we know all about how powerful it is, explaining in a series of blog posts just why the Series X is shaping up to be the best games console.

Arriving in ‘Christmas 2020’, the Xbox Series X doesn’t yet have a price but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised that the console will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X.





And, yes - we probably should address the name similarity. It seems Microsoft didn’t think about how easily confused the current generation Xbox One X will be with this new Series X. Or perhaps they did, and we’ll be proved wrong. I guess we’ll have to wait and see on that front.





For now, we’ve rounded up everything we do know about the new console into 10 bite-sized points, including the hot-off-the-press new spec details.

These are the best Xbox One controllers around right now.

1. It can lie horizontally

By now, you will have definitely seen pictures of the console standing tall. This seems to be the console’s default position, standing upright, making it look more like a Bluetooth speaker than a games console. Having it this way, also means it takes up very little space - barely the size of a controller. However, if that is too much change for you, Xbox’s Mr Spencer has confirmed it can also be laid down on its side.





2. There could be several models on their way

There has also been plenty of speculation about there being several models of the console - partly because that’s what the console’s name would suggest. Microsoft is yet to address these rumours but previous leaked specifications have indicated there could be an entry level version to go alongside a more powerful one.



3. It's very quiet, apparently