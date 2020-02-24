Xbox Series X: 10 things to know about the new console
New specs and details have been revealed - here's what we know about the Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Series X is shaping up to be a monster of a next-gen games console. And unlike Sony, Microsoft is keen we know all about how powerful it is, explaining in a series of blog posts just why the Series X is shaping up to be the best games console.
Arriving in ‘Christmas 2020’, the Xbox Series X doesn’t yet have a price but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised that the console will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X.
And, yes - we probably should address the name similarity. It seems Microsoft didn’t think about how easily confused the current generation Xbox One X will be with this new Series X. Or perhaps they did, and we’ll be proved wrong. I guess we’ll have to wait and see on that front.
For now, we’ve rounded up everything we do know about the new console into 10 bite-sized points, including the hot-off-the-press new spec details.
1. It can lie horizontally
By now, you will have definitely seen pictures of the console standing tall. This seems to be the console’s default position, standing upright, making it look more like a Bluetooth speaker than a games console. Having it this way, also means it takes up very little space - barely the size of a controller. However, if that is too much change for you, Xbox’s Mr Spencer has confirmed it can also be laid down on its side.
2. There could be several models on their way
There has also been plenty of speculation about there being several models of the console - partly because that’s what the console’s name would suggest. Microsoft is yet to address these rumours but previous leaked specifications have indicated there could be an entry level version to go alongside a more powerful one.
3. It's very quiet, apparently
4. There's a new controller, too
5. Halo Infinite will be cross-generational
Now, this isn’t about the console itself, but it has now been confirmed that the Halo Infinite - set to be released next year - will be cross-generational. That means it’ll be out on both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. Halo Infinite is the only game so far to be confirmed will be ready for the console’s launch, though Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will also be released on Xbox Series X, we just don’t have a release date yet.
6. It's bloody powerful
7. It will definitely have ray-tracing
Microsoft has also noted (boasted) that "you can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real time as you explore the game world." Yowsers.
8. You will be able to resume (some) games in an instant
9. CoD and the like will improve thanks to better ping rates
10. It's got the ultimate in backwards compatibility
