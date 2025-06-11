Dataminer suggests Xbox's most iconic franchise might be coming to PlayStation

The Halo franchise is potentially coming to PlayStation 5, according to a prominent dataminer with a reliable track record. This insider, Grunt.API, claims to have found evidence of a Halo title listed for PS5 in a retailer API. Although this listing suggests a potential release, the exact timeframe remains unknown.

Despite the excitement around a Halo PS5 release, it's also unclear which game in the series will make the jump. Although it's suggested that it's happening, not much more is known at this time.

The dataminer has indicated that it is likely not the Master Chief Collection or Halo Infinite, due to a new product ID – despite the Master Chief Collection being what we would all want to see.

🚨 I honestly didn't expect to come across this today... But I can now OFFICIALLY CONFIRM:A Halo game is coming (very soon) to #PlayStation. As of now, there's no sign of a version for the #NintendoSwitch (2).Digging... 🧑‍💻 #API pic.twitter.com/zpN7X0ZdXLJune 9, 2025

This has led to speculation about other possibilities, including a potential remake of Halo: Combat Evolved or even a completely new game. No information about a Halo release for the Nintendo Switch 2 has surfaced… yet.

The potential release on PlayStation aligns with Xbox's recent strategy of bringing some of its flagship franchises to other platforms, including Forza and Gears of War. This move signals a significant shift for Xbox, as Halo has long been considered the face of the company.

However, the franchise has faced challenges in recent years, with varied reception to its newer releases. Bringing Halo to PS5 could revitalise the series and introduce it to a new audience.

The appearance of a Halo product ID in the retail API suggests that preparations for distribution are underway. This is a promising sign for PlayStation fans eager to experience the Halo series, and for some, it will be the first time.

Despite the lack of official announcements at recent gaming showcases, the datamined information suggests a potential release is imminent, a somewhat unusual move considering the buzz it would likely have generated during the Xbox Games Showcase.

While uncertainty remains about the specific title and release date, the possibility of Halo on PlayStation is something we could’ve only dreamed about 20 years ago. Still, it makes sense given Xbox’s new approach. VideoGamer first reported this news, so power to their sleuthing. As always with leaks, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt.