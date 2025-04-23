Ghost of Yōtei PS5 release date announced — and fans won't have to wait long

Ghost of Yōtei, the much anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, the hit samurai stealth game from Sucker Punch, now has a release date, alongside a new trailer offering more insight into the next chapter of the slash-em-up series.

The sequel is set 300 years after the first game, taking place in the early 17th Century — the time jump making it considerably more accessible for any newcomers who missed out on Jin’s journey on Tsushima. If you’re not all caught up with the new Ghost, then check out the five things you need to know ahead of the sequel.

What we have learned from the most recent trailer, though, is that much like the original, this is once again a story of revenge.

This time, we play as Atsu, who is out hunting down the Yōtei Six who killed her family and left her for dead. One of the most interesting features mentioned in the Blog post that announced the game is that players will be able to choose the order in which they hunt down major enemies – offering a new sense of freedom when compared to the original.

The new trailer also brought the announcement of three different game editions, along with their pricing.



The standard edition, which comes with pre-order items, including an in-game mask, is £69.99.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Ghost of Yōtei includes the game, The Snake’s armour set, an alternate dye for your starting armour, a unique horse colour and saddle dye, an in-game Charm, a gold Sword Kit, and an early unlock of Traveller’s Maps, which allow you to find statues that upgrade your skills. This edition costs £79.99.





Lastly, The Collector’s Edition, with price and availability to be announced, includes physical and digital items. It contains all bonuses and in-game items from other editions, a replica of Atsu’s Ghost mask (display stand included), Atsu’s sash with the names of the Yōtei Six, and a replica of the Tsuba from Atsu’s katana with a display stand.

Additionally, it includes a pouch of coins and instructions for the in-game skill game Zeni Hajiki, a foldable papercraft ginkgo tree with a wolf, and art cards – it’s a pretty stacked bundle and the accompanying announcement post describes it as “the best Collector’s Edition [Sucker Punch] has ever produced”.

Pre-orders for the new Ghost game begin on 2nd May, with the game set to release on 2nd October this year.

