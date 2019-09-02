This Nintendo Switch Lite case is a must-have… that you can’t have

You don’t want to be that person who drops their Nintendo Switch Lite hours after buying it, so let’s be honest, protecting it with a case is probably going to be a good idea.

Nintendo obviously had the same thought because the company is selling its own flip case. But, as always with these things, there’s a catch - the case is only currently available in Japan (and there’s no news of any other country releases).

The hard case appears to be made out of grey cloth and snaps onto the back of the console. There are indentations for both control sticks and also a cut away for the charging port (so you don’t have to remove the case to charge up).

Finally, there’s also a protective sheet to keep the screen free from scratches and dirt.

So, if you’re one of the lucky ones, you can pre-order it now for 3,758 yen (or roughly £29) for November 1. Otherwise, keep your fingers crossed for a UK release coming soon.

