Wray and Nephew announces new lower proof, limited edition, rum

Wray and Nephew has announced the release of a new, limited edition rum called “Wray’s 43”, thanks to the exclusive offering only being 43% whilst the original offering does not mess around, given its 63% ABV, and has always been the go to for those looking to concoct a potent rum punch.

It’s important to note that Wray’s 43 is not a watered-down version of the original but a new blend that, according to the website, has a smooth, sweet profile with notes of fruit and molasses. It’s supposed to pair perfectly with pineapple juice, which will be music to the ears of many - after all, what's more of a treat than a rum and pineapple juice on a warm summer's day?

Releasing a new rum will likely surprise many, with the original being a staple of any student pre-drinks thanks to its strength, but Wray’s 43 will no doubt be more accessible thanks to the lower proof whilst offering existing fans of the white rum something new to try out.

Wray 43 is available now, and you can buy it on Amazon for £25 and through convenience stores around the country if they decide to stock it – for ease of use, you may be better off going through Amazon. Although it's a limited edition bottle, there currently isn't any set date when it will stop being available.

