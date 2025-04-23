Alien: Earth gets creepy new teaser trailer and posters

Alien: Earth is heading to screens this summer, and to keep our palates suitably gross and gooey, FX has released a new teaser and set of posters.

FX’s teaser was a tie-in with Earth Day, which is a real event intended to raise awareness about the environment. It landed on April 22, and is of course prime fodder for both the mildly apocalyptic state we find ourselves in at the moment, and for the premise of Alien: Earth.

In case you’ve missed all the teasers and can’t take the hint from the title, Alien: Earth is going to be set at least partially on planet Earth:

We also got a couple of new poster-style images, and one that sees the planet within the Xenomorph’s nested mouths is kinda iconic at first glance:

We’re primed. We’re ready. But what these bits of teaser content don’t do is provide us any with more concrete information.

Alien: Earth’s release date remains a fairly amorphous “Summer 2025” and we get no more plot hints.

That may change within days, though. The Earth Day tie-in trailer is actually in partnership with IGN, which we expect will lift the lid on more details this coming Saturday.



Saturday, April 26, is Alien Day — because, yes, just about everything gets its own day in 2025. And it’s not all aliens, just the Alien series because this is a celebration brought to us by capitalism in association with 20th Century Fox.

But we’re down for it. This suggests we could hear about the Alien: Earth release date and potentially its first proper trailer within a few days.

Alien: Earth is set in 2120, between Alien: Covenant and the 1979 Alien movie, which is set in 2022. The show will star Timothy Olyphant and Sydney Chandler, alongside Alex Lawther and Essie Davis.

Noah Hawley is the lead creative force behind the project, best known for creating the Legion TV show and the TV fork of Fargo. This is the best sign we’re in for something truly special with Alien: Earth.