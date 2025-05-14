Oasis Live '25 tour is the end for the band, so lap it up

Hoping the Oasis 2025 tour will be a precursor to a new album and another stage to their career? We have bad news.

Oasis have no plans for an extended comeback following the Live ’25 Tour according to the band’s co-manager Alec McKinlay.

“This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press,” McKinlay told Music Week.

“It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to.”

McKinlay also says “there’s no plan for any new music.” We should not to be expecting any new tunes during the upcoming gigs, then.



This is despite the tour attracting even more attention and interest than was expected, across the world. It’s no surprise Oasis’s UK gigs sold out instantly, causing no shortage of headaches among fans in the process. But that fervour didn’t end at the coastline.

“We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife stadiums in New York in a day,” says McKinlay.

Roll with it

Could that interest mean the Gallagher brothers one day revert their decision, as dollar signs shine away in the distance? Who knows.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour begins on July 4th at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. They come to London on July 25th for five dates at Wembley Stadium, with support from Cast and Richard Ashcroft.

The band then return to Wembley stadium for a second pair of gigs on September 27th and 28th.

A proper globe-trotting tour, the band will also visit the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and others, before finishing up in Sao Paulo on November 23rd, at the MorumBIS stadium.

Still looking for tickets? You can’t currently pick up any from Ticketmaster, but plenty can be found on resale sites like Stubhub, where prices start from around £300 and head into the thousands.