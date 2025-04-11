Animated Predator mini series coming to Disney Plus

Anyone who enjoyed the most recent Predator film, Prey, is in for a treat with Hulu's recent announcement of a new Predator TV show called Predator: Killer of Killers. This time, the alien hunters are taking us on a journey through history, offering a hunt for the ages.

The three-part mini-series, which will debut on Disney Plus in the UK is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who brought us Prey in 2022 and revived the iconic franchise back to its former glory, focusing on what would happen if a Predator landed in the Northern Great Plains during the 18th Century.

It's fair to say the film was a success, and it is now inspiring this series that looks to recreate a similar aesthetic to the film. Each episode is set during a different period of history, and the Predator is seen hunting down the warriors of each age. From the trailer, it looks as though we will see everyone’s favourite, fishnet-tight-wearing alien hunting in Feudal Japan, WWII, and even going head-to-head with a Viking.

Thanks to the trailer, we know the show will be landing on the 6th of June. It also hints at the show's art-style, which could be described as Arcane-esque, which immediately draws the eye and so far looks like it perfectly captures the essence of each time period.

What also stands out from the trailer is the gore on offer, meaning this won’t be for any fans with a weak stomach. Long-term Predator fans will be excited by the various designs on offer, with each Predator appearing unique in stature and style, whilst still sporting the classic tech and features we’ve grown to love.