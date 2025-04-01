Spider-Man 4 finally gets a title, and it hints at an iconic comic run adaptation

Tom Holland is nothing short of a busy boy, what with his upcoming role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and low-alcohol beer launch, and now his upcoming Spider-Man 4 film finally has a full title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Filming is set to begin this summer.

The title was announced at this year's CinemaCon, with the segment introduced by director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who will be at the helm of a Spider-Man film for the first time.

Whilst on stage, Cretton explained his love for the character before introducing a video of Tom Holland, who then revealed the film's full name before describing Spidey’s latest outing as a “fresh start”.

As far as we know, this will be the next time we see Tom in the iconic red and blue tights after being noticeably missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement.

A new beginning

Outside of the title and Sadie Sink's (Stranger Things) recent casting in an unknown role, not much is known about what we can expect from Brand New Day. Given where No Way Home left the wallcrawler four years ago — heartbroken, skint, and going it alone — this new film will mark a new chapter after the rest of the world has forgotten his secret identity in what was an emotional crescendo to his initial trilogy.



The film’s title, Brand New Day, should be familiar to any eagle-eyed comic fans. This is the same name of the comic run that followed a similar event in the comics that led to Peter Parker dissolving his marriage and going solo.

The status quo is comparable to where the MCU’s version of the character is now; however, fans received the last film’s interpretation better thanks to the stakes not being quite as high.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into cinemas on 31st July 2026, just two weeks after The Odyssey, also starring Tom Holland, will release. Before that, though, the MCU has plenty of films on the horizon with Thunderbolts* next, before Fantastic Four this summer and then Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026, which will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU, but this time as Doctor Doom. Avengers: Secret Wars is pencilled in for May 7 2027, making Spidey’s next outing the filling to an Avengers sandwich.

If you want more Spider-Man-themed fun, he's featured in the upcoming game Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Images via Marvel / Sony