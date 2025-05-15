Score! The best book about football video games ever written is now even cheaper

A Tale of Two Halves: The History of Football Video Games is a comprehensive exploration of the video game football genre, and you can pick it up for less thanks to Bitmap Books who are currently offering £5 off.

This meticulously researched book delves into football games' rich and influential history, examining both the genre's best offerings and its many missteps. It takes readers from the earliest pixelated pitches to the 3D era of the noughties.



A Tale of Two Halves focuses primarily on the formative years of football gaming, roughly from 1980 to 2010. The book divides this period into two halves: the era of fast-paced 2D action exemplified by titles like Kick Off and International Soccer and the transition to increasingly realistic 3D games such as FIFA, Pro Evo, and Virtua Striker—with FIFA, or FC as it is now known, remaining the key player today.

The book spans 628 pages and features expert analysis of over 400 football games, including iconic series like Sensible Soccer and Football Manager. It also includes a foreword by legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley, hundreds of screenshots, and interviews with 13 pioneering football game developers.

Can it get any more appealing? Well, yes - James Reynolds’ Unlicensed FC project illustrations and pixel art from 8-Bit Football are also in the book. The book covers various gaming platforms, from classic consoles to modern systems.

Beyond the historical overview, A Tale of Two Halves offers themed deep dives, nostalgic Easter eggs, and concise mini-essays. The book is presented with a striking gold foil-block cover and features boot-lace bookmark ribbons. For dedicated fans, a limited ‘Captain's Edition’ collector’s version is also available in a special slipcase with a fabric armband.

If you're a football gaming enthusiast, or know one, this would make a cracking gift. Save £5 on this definitive guide to the history of football video games, at the very least, it should fill the void this summer whilst we wait for the season to start back up again.

