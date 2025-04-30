You can watch the new Star Wars show two days early in Fortnite

You can watch the first two episodes of the brand new Star Wars TV show, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, for free days before it goes live on Disney Plus as part of the upcoming Star Wars and Fortnite collaboration.

This isn’t the first time Star Wars and Fortnite have teamed up, with plenty of iconic character skins already existing in the game from The Mandalorian to Kylo Ren and even Darth Vader. Yet, despite a pre-existing history, this latest collab takes it to a whole new level.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld follows two villains as they manoeuvre through the galaxy’s dangerous underworld, with the show focusing on both Asaji Ventress on the run and Cad Bane as he tries to come good.

Releasing the show in this format is a first for Disney, but also the first time any show has debuted on an international scale in the game.

To access the debut here in the UK, log onto Fortnite on 2nd May at 3pm UK time to go to the Star Wars Watch Party island that’s been built in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite – the map has a unique environment, constructed specially for the occasion. After the screening, players will then be able to battle against Stormtroopers using a variety of Star Wars weaponry, including lightsabers.

The latest season of Fortnite, which is named Galactic Battle, introduces plenty of new Star Wars-themed skins to the game that can be earned by grinding through the Battle Pass… Darth Jar Jar even features.

Image via Epic Games

However, as part of this upcoming collaboration, fans can also earn a free in-game skin of a First Order Stormtrooper. To unlock the skin, players will need to link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts, and then the skin will be added to their collection.



The Star Wars screening marks just the latest event to take place in the virtual world of Fortnite, with the Battle Royale game doing all sorts, from hosting a Marshmello concert to showing Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige and much more.

Fortnite's early access of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is just one of the many celebrations occurring on the iconic Star Wars Day (May 4th), with the Disney Store having a huge sale on Star Wars-themed LEGO and Star Wars Celebration also delivering plenty of new announcements.

Main image via Epic Games