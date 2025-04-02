To me, or not to me: Shakespeare's Hamlet will be performed at Dulwich Hamlet FC

Profound beauty, fathomless despair, world famous tragedies - these are not just synonymous with the Bard, but things all easily associated with football, and in particular anyone who supports Dulwich FC. For one night only, the two are crossing over, as Shakespeare’s most quoted tragedy comes to South East London for Hamlet at the Hamlet.

The play is the thing, as on Thursday 24th April a professional touring company will be performing at Dulwich Hamlet FC, following the first of their two US tours. It will be performed - fittingly - at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill stadium.





The actors accompanying the beautiful game? Well, they’re none other than the legendary theatre company Actors from the London Stage - co-founded by SIR Patrick Stewart among others, so no biggie. The acting legend co-founded the company at the University of California, and the company will be celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year.





The company will have just returned from a 10-week tour across the States, where their five-actor crew undertake residencies in different universities, teaching modules alongside performing.





The performance is raising money for Dulwich Hamlet’s Freundschaft Centenary tour taking place in July this year.





In case you’re wondering if the performance is to be/not to be played out on the actual pitch, it will take place in Dulwich Hamlet FC’s newly refurbished upstairs space, home to its popular Comedy & Music nights.





Tickets for Hamlet at the Hamlet are £15 for adults and £10 for concessions. Whilst the play invariably explores many aspects of tragedy and death, under 18s are welcomed.





Main image credit: Sam Mellish/Getty Images and FilmMagic/Getty