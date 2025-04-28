You could win tickets to Glastonbury by eating chocolate

Tony’s Chocolonely has teamed up with Glastonbury and Oxfam once again to give people a chance to win tickets to the iconic music festival, capturing the joy of Willy Wonka, although hopefully without capturing any of the kids-meeting-unfortunate-endings part. The tickets will be hidden inside Tony’s bars that are exclusively sold through Oxfam shops and online.

This marks the third year of the collaboration, offering music-loving fans one last chance to get tickets to one of the biggest festivals around. Considering next year is a fallow period, this is the last opportunity to attend until 2027 with five pairs of tickets up for grabs, making the opportunity much more enticing.

Tony's Chocolonely and Oxfam's partnership has generated £125,000 to date and provided 20 fans with Glastonbury experiences. Tony's Chocolonely will continue this tradition by releasing limited-edition Glastonbury x Tony's Chocolonely bars in two new flavours – the Everything bar and the vegan and nut-free Dark bar 70%.

If you’re one of the lucky few to win tickets for the event, then you have until Friday, 21st June, to redeem them, with Glastonbury itself taking place from the 25th to the 29th of June. As always is the case, the line-up this year is incredibly varied and eclectic, featuring artists from Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX to Neil Young and The Prodigy – plus plenty more too.

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s Trading Director, spoke about the third year of the partnership, saying: “This remains an incredible opportunity to give five lucky shoppers the chance to go to the Festival this year. It means even more knowing all the money raised from these fantastic chocolate bars goes towards Oxfam’s crucial work fighting poverty and inequality around the world. The winning bars could be anywhere across our shop network and the Oxfam Online Shop – the race is definitely on!”

By eating chocolate and going to a festival, you could actually be helping out others and doing good (win win), so if you’re passing by an Oxfam, you can pop in and grab a bar, offering a chance to win now… good luck!

If you're looking for more tide you over until the big day, here's the best Glastonbury headliners as voted for by you.

