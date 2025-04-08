Anderson .Paak to play one-off show at iconic London jazz club

Anderson .Paak is undoubtedly having a moment right now, with the drummer-cum-rapper seemingly everywhere following plenty of recent collaborations, a partnership with Jameson’s and a few shows in the US later this year. The nine-time GRAMMY award-winning artist from Oxnard, California, is swinging by London for one night only. The intimate show will take place at the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, where he’ll perform alongside his band the Free Nationals.

The Soho-based jazz club opened in 1959 and has been going strong ever since. Ronnie Scott’s has hosted some of the biggest artists of all time, from Eric Clapton to Miles Davis – it was also the last place Jimi Hendrix played just days before he passed away. The location offers a more intimate, up-close experience with only limited tickets ever available, thanks to the club’s maximum capacity of 220 people.

There’s some legacy up on that stage, and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals are just the latest names to be added to the illustrious list. .Paak will be joined at the event by special guests Maurice Brown and the R&B duo GAWD.

If you’re interested in getting in on the action, then there is a slight catch – only members can get tickets for the event. However, you can join today and be eligible for tickets to see .Paak play — membership costs £325 per year, and offers many other benefits. These perks include priority booking, queue jump, free cloak room, exclusive events (like this one) and more – there is also a deluxe membership option for £425, which includes added extras like a T-shirt and a bottle of champagne.

The Anderson .Paak event will take place on Monday, 26th May. There will be few opportunities to see .Paak in a setting like this in the UK, and at the time of writing this is the only time he is playing in the UK this year.

Main photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID

