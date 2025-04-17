New Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer reveals 5 new details

Marvel has released the best look yet at the upcoming Fantastic Four film arriving this summer, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s first family.

The new trailer shows off plenty of new footage, confirming a few fan theories and showing off some extra details of the look-and-feel of the flick. It’s not a stretch to say the film is shaping up to be a return to form for the MCU as the franchise builds up to the Avengers: Doomsday.

Rev up the Fantasticar as we dive into five new details we learned from the latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer.

1. Sue Storm has a bun in the oven

A tease dropped recently on social media showing a glimpse of a scene where Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm highlights that Sue and Reed are late for "dinner", although there was some apparent confusion regarding what he was referring to. Now we know Sue is with child, which also demonstrates just how established this interpretation of the Fantastic Four gang is.

In the comics, the child of Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm is called Franklin Richards and grows into one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, thanks to his reality-altering skills – we’ll have to wait and see how the character is handled on screen. Still, in the source material, he’s a key player in fixing the multiverse issue the MCU is currently facing.

2. First look at the Silver Surfer

Julia Garner is taking on the iconic role of the Silver Surfer, who acts as a herald for the big, bad Galactus, helping the giant alien source planets for him to munch on when he’s peckish. The trailer highlights this very issue, with the glimpses we saw of the new Silver Surfer highlighting that Earth has been ‘marked for death.' Look's like our planet is next on the menu.

3. It’s the end of the world, and Mister Fantastic is to blame

Again, from the trailer, it sounds as though Reed is holding himself personally accountable for why the world is ending. He says he has ‘stretched the bounds of space and they heard’, implying that whatever he’s been up to in his spare time when tinkering with science is what invited Galactus to the Earth.

Given the 60s setting, and where the MCU is right now, chances are there will be some more multiverse shenanigans at play akin to Deadpool and Wolverine or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

4. Pedro finally stretches

It’s been a long time coming, but ever since the first teaser dropped for the film, the one thing fans have been itching for is a proper look at Reed Richards using his powers. We’d already seen Invisible Woman, The Thing and the Human Torch in action, but previous teasers had only shown off Reed’s big old brain.

Well, this trailer didn’t disappoint as we’ve now seen the powers in action, albeit briefly. We see Pedro Pascal’s character reaching high into the air as a building collapses around him – again, it's a brief look, but it looks believable, which previous iterations of the character have struggled with on the big screen.

5. Galactus has massive feet

Seeing Galactus’s trotters might not seem like a big deal to anyone who didn’t catch 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but for those of us who did, seeing the big alien's feet will bring a sigh of relief. The 2007 version of the character skipped out on the comic-accurate design in favour of being a big swirling space cloud, which didn’t land too well at the time.

We’re still yet to see Glactus properly in action, with his feet and silhouette all we’ve seen so far. But we do know he will be voiced by Ralph Ineson, whose gravelly tones should be perfect for a planet-consuming giant.






