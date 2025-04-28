Oasis play in tiny London club ahead of huge gigs

Oasis’s big run of UK gigs doesn’t start until July, but the band got together last week to play at a small club in London.

The band played at Mildmay club in Stoke Newington, a member’s club and snooker hall that typically hosts Zumba sessions and “electro eighties” choir nights rather than some of the biggest bands ever.

The Sun reports local residents complained about the noise, but this was no ordinary gig you just missed out on tickets for.

The session, which reportedly lasted around an hour, was a filming of Oasis playing some of their songs for a promotional video, due to air ahead of the band’s upcoming tour.

It was the first time the Gallagher brothers had been spotted playing together in 16 years, although at this point we don’t even know if they were playing to an audience. You’d imagine they’ll be playing together in rehearsals, though, considering how soon their epic comeback gigs are.

The band’s Live ’25 tour begins on July 4th at Cardiff’s Principality stadium, before coming to London on July 25th for an 5-night run at Wembley stadium. They’ll return for another two nights at the stadium on September 27th and 28th.

Despite being a huge 90,000 capacity venue, all seven of the Wembley Stadium gigs have sold out.



Desperate for tickets? You can find plenty listed on resale sites, but you’re looking at paying upwards of £300 for a single ticket.

It’s set to be a big year for the band, but they still haven’t made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Outkast, Soundgarden and White Stripes were among this year’s just-announced entries, but Oasis being off the list have led some to say the band has been snubbed by the venerable association.