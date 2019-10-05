10 best news stories of the week: New Star Wars characters, BBQ-flavoured vodka, and more

Another week has sped by, and you’ve probably done very little more than glance at the news.
This Puma/Rubik collaboration
Who knew a trainer inspired by a 1970s puzzle could look so cool? Puma has created these trainers - along with a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts - to celebrate the Rubik’s Cube’s 50th birthday. The collection will be available in store and online some time this autumn. No news on the price yet, sorry.
That Microsoft Surface Duo
Microsoft’s annual Surface event took place earlier this week, which means a plethora of new tech will be heading your way pretty soon. The Surface Duo is Microsoft’s return to smartphones and - as you can probably guess from the name - it has two screens. The two screens work together when you use apps and it has also been shown in demos to be a pretty good gaming device. Rather than needing to use a specific Bluetooth controller to play games, the Surface Duo looks to have touchscreen control. Be patient though, as it might not be available until late 2020, though.
This booze-free Baileys
Baileys is launching a new range of non-alcoholic coffees in 2020 and it comes in flavours of Irish Cream, Chocolate Cherry and Salted Caramel. The range, a collaboration between Kraft Heinz and Baileys, has launched a ready-to-drink cold brew, ground coffee bags and K-Cup pods for those with compatible machines. Unfortunately, it’s only a US release at the moment with a UK date yet to be confirmed.
That new Stephen King book
Prolific writer Stephen King has announced he is releasing another book just a month after releasing The Institute. We don’t know much about If It Bleeds but it is set to be released in May 2020 and will be a collection of four stories. This will be his 62nd book and will mean he has released a new book every year for a decade - an impressive feat.
This Tinder apocalyptic mini-series
Tinder is going to help you up your dating game with a new interactive mini-series. Swipe Night will be an apocalyptic adventure with an interactive element not dissimilar to Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch. Users will be given seven seconds to make critical decisions by swiping left or right to change the storyline. The first episode premieres on the app at 6pm on October 10, with the series continuing every Sunday.
That BBQ flavoured vodka
This Walking Dead crossover event
That UNO braille deck
This new GoPro Hero 8 Black
That new Star Wars character
