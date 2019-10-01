GoPro reveals new Hero 8 Black with digital lenses, improved stabilisation, and more

After some teasing, and a fair bit of waiting, the new GoPro Hero8 Black has finally been revealed.

Don’t be fooled - it may look the same as its predecessor, the Hero7 Black, but GoPro has made some notable changes.

Firstly, it’s 14% lighter. And, although it is still waterproof up to 10 metres deep, it now has a foldable built-in mount to attach a tripod to improve shots and add flexibility.

There’s some significant additions internally, too. It now has something called HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilisation to reduce camera shake. Along with TimeWarp 2.0 (where you can slow down or speed up video), a number of digital lenses giving you the option of narrow, distortion-free Linear, Wide and SuperView.

It also has voice control, three mics, and the ability to shoot 4K/60p and 1080/240p video.

If the camera alone isn’t enough for you, there are also a number of mods you can add. These include a LED light, a flip-up screen and a media mod which adds a microphone, USB-C port, 3.5mm mic jack and HDMI port.

The Hero8 Black is available to pre-order now for £379.99 , with shipping beginning on October 15.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for the mod attachments though, as they’re not available until December this year.