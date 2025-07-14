"It was all very conceptual": Rian Johnson on what went wrong with his cancelled Star Wars trilogy of movies

Outside of a gang of rabid Star Wars fans who have taken against it, Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi is widely regarded as one of the best Star Wars films. And the director has spoken out about his long-rumoured trilogy of Star Wars flicks.

The news isn’t good, though, if you were hoping Johnson might suddenly announce a new Star Wars project.

“Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson told Rolling Stone, of nascent plans to create a Star Wars trilogy.

“It was all very conceptual,” he said of the talks he’d had with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

“We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy.”

The director’s attention was eventually pulled elsewhere by Knives Out, the murder mystery that became a big hit and has largely moulded Rian Johnson’s career since 2019. Following that film, he has gone on to direct Knives Out sequel Glass Onion and TV show Poker Face, which is also a detective-based project. It stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman who can tell when someone is lying, which comes in pretty handy when investigating crimes.

“If, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled. But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy,” says Rian Johnson.

What's next for Star Wars?

In recent years, it’s been a little tricky to make sense of which Star Wars film projects are cancelled, shelved or still in the works. But we do at least now know the next couple of Star Wars movies heading our way.

2026 will bring Mandalorian & Grogu, due out on May 22nd. It’s directed by Jon Favreau, who was shorwunner on the Mandalorian TV show.

After that, Star Wars: Starfighter is out on May 28th, 2027. It’s a Shawn Levy-directed film that will star Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. It is also intended to stand on its own, rather than being a continuation of a story from previous Star Wars movies or shows.

There’s a Star Wars trilogy of films planned too, but it's attached to long-term X-Men movie writer and producer Simon Kinberg, rather than a big-name director.