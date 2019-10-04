This BBQ flavoured vodka is set to be the perfect Bloody Mary mixer

Have you ever drunk vodka and found yourself thinking: “Ah, this spirit would taste so much better with a meatier flavour”? No? Strange. Because one US distillery has had that precise brainwave, creating a limited-edition barbecue flavoured vodka to delight taste buds everywhere. Vegans look away now.

The ideal way to celebrate National Vodka Day, the unique flavour has been created by Kansas-based 360 Vodka.





The creators of the punchy new flavour claim the vodka tastes “spicy and sweet, tangy and true” and that inspiration for the spirit came from Henry Perry, known to many as the ‘Father of Kansas City BBQ’ - the ultimate smoked meat connoisseur.





It sounds like the ideal way to up your Bloody Mary game if you ask us.





“We are very proud of our Kansas City roots and love the traditions of this great city,” notes Patrick Fee, Vice President of Marketing for McCormick Distilling Co. - the company behind 360 Vodka.





“360 KC Barbeque gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to Kansas City with a flavor that no one has ever done before but that makes all the sense in the world to us.”





It’s not the first time the brand has brought a uniquely flavoured spirit to market. Recent years have seen the distillery launch distinctive vodka flavours including Buttered Popcorn, Glazed Donut, Georgia Peach and Double Chocolate.





Ideal for carnivores everywhere, the flavour will sadly only be available in the US, but we’re sure it’s a phenomenon that will hit UK shelves in next to no time.





Feeling thirsty after all that? Discover our pick of the best flavoured vodka.