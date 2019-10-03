Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals first look at adorable alien Babu Frik

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian both being released in the next few months, there is Star Wars news flying all over the place at the moment.

And, to make sure you’re the right amount of excited for the final instalment of the Skywalker saga, those behind The Rise of Skywalker have revealed a bit more about the new characters we might be meeting.

So, say hi to Babu Frik - a rather small furry alien. Don’t be fooled by his size though, as he is also a master droid builder.

This may be the first time we’ve seen Babu Frik in live-action but the eagle-eyed among you might have spotted a toy version being unveiled during the Triple Force Friday preview event in September.

The miniature came as an accessory attached to the Hasbro Black Series C-3PO figure, so perhaps we have a new duo on our hands?

Babu Frik has definitely gone down well with C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels. When showed off the mini Babu Frik at the September event, Daniels describing the droid builder as one of his “truly favourite characters” from the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be released on December 19 in the UK, and December 20 in the US.