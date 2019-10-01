Booze-free Baileys in a can offers up your next coffee fix

Have you ever fancied an Irish coffee for breakfast but couldn’t justify the hefty punch of whiskey before midday? Nah, it’s never been something that bothered us either.

But for those wishing to play by the rules, you can now grab yourself a Baileys coffee - completely guilt-free - thanks to a new range of non-alcoholic Baileys cold brew coffees.

The Baileys ready-to-drink Cold Brew will launch in 2020 and comes in two varieties - Irish Cream and Salted Caramel flavours. It’s news to our ears this International Coffee Day!





For those living under a rock, Baileys is a cream liqueur founded in Ireland in 1974 and is created using a blend of premium Irish cream, spirit, aged Irish whiskey and chocolate. Delicious.





The range, born out of a collaboration between Kraft Heinz and Baileys, has also launched Baileys roast & ground coffee bags, alongside K-Cup pods in US stores - with a UK date yet to be confirmed.





“Baileys is not only the world’s #1 cream liqueur, it’s also one of the most desired adult treats,” said Declan Hassett, Senior Licensing Manager, Diageo.





“From ice cream to chocolates, we’ve extended the brand into new indulgent categories but there is nothing closer to the brand than a flavorful cup of coffee. With this partnership, now all adults can treat themselves with the perfect cup of Baileys Ready-to-drink coffee in a can.”





The Roast & Ground Coffee bags and Keurig K-Cup pods will also be available in two varieties - Irish Cream and Chocolate Cherry varieties - meaning the latter can basically be described as one of your five-a-day.





Bringing the drink to a new audience who desire the rich pick-me-up sans alcohol, the varieties are expected to hit US shelves in 2020.

In need of a regular caffeine hit? Take a look at our pick of the best coffee around.