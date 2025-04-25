The London cafe serving up crazy cocktails this weekend - with actual breakfast garnishes

In case you didn’t know it’s National Brunch Month, meaning that your full fry up is even more justified every day of the week - get in. Also, it means that some of London’s favourite brunch cafes are rolling out the red tablecloth and serving up some truly epic dishes.

We weren’t sure that brunch could be epic - beyond a good full English that is. After all, how do you make the classic (if slightly overdone) avo on toast, well, trendy? However, Brickwood Cafe in Clapham has teamed up with Gordon’s, Tanqueray, and Captain Morgan to serve up some alcohol free cocktails you won’t have seen before. Plus, they’ve all been created by mixologist Portia Freeman and chef Joseph Cumberbatch (and winner of Netflix’s Crazy Delicious) so you’re guaranteed to be served up something special.





The Gordon's Pink Spritz (L), the Pina Colada (C), and the Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Sour (R)

You know how you sometimes get some pub snacks like crisps or pork scratchings to fill that snacky gap? Or get some bread or olives if you’re in a bar? These cocktails quite literally take it to a new level as you get an actual mini brunch-inspired garnish snack which has specifically been designed to pair with the cocktail you order. If you thought being served a biscotti with your coffee was classy, you’re going to love this.





The special cocktail brunch menu will be running from Friday 25th until Sunday 27th April, exclusively at aussie-style brunch spot Brickwood in Clapham. The best part? You can have them with alcohol or without. Or switch it up and drink one for one - also known as zebra striping, the trend which has been sweeping Christmas parties and pub nights in recent years.





What are the cocktails actually like?





The first cocktail is a Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% Pina Colada and French toast garnish. It’s everything you want from a Pina Colada - and we’re saying that as people who would never usually order a Pina Colada. We weren’t convinced this would work as an alcohol free cocktail but we stand corrected - not only does it have that tropical creamy feel, but it still manages to have that boozy kick with or without the alcohol. Sorcery.





The second cocktail is a Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla 0.0% Sours with Mini Corn Fritter garnish. It’s like a slightly more floral take on a whisky sour or a rhubarb sour. To be honest, we’d order this one for the snack alone, as it comes topped with sweet and spicy mini corn and chive fritters, tossed in sticky chilli jam and smooth avocado cream. Need we say more? Well maybe, as this was our personal favourite of the night. Like the colada, it (unsurprisingly) works well as an alcohol free cocktail as well as its standard full strength counterpart.





Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla sour with Corn Fritter garnish and Tajin and Bee Pollen rim





The final cocktail is made with Gordon’s pink gin (either alcoholic or 0%) and is like a grown up version of all our childhood dreams as it comes with an Orange Blossom ice pop garnish - we’re talking your own mini ice lolly which you can use as a stirrer in your drink and slowly dissolves into it to add flavour. Or you can do what we did and eat it straight which is equally delicious. The cocktail itself is a twist on Brickwood's most ordered cocktail. It’s definitely on the sweet side but balances this out with a lightly bitter hint of black pepper, so even if you tend to avoid the sweeter drinks, you’ll be happy.





The whole limited edition menu range aims to give people the choice to enjoy both Alcohol and Alcohol Free cocktails at any and all social occasions, putting an emphasis on delicious, quality choices of alcohol free spirits so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re drinking or not.



