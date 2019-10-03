Puma's Rubik's cube trainers are a perfect puzzle

High fashion can sometimes be a somewhat baffling phenomenon – remember when Gucci released a pair of 'dirty' trainers for the small price of £600?

Well, here's something you'll find a bit easier to get your head around – these bold, colourful Rubik's Cube inspired trainers from sportswear brand Puma.

The trainers are just one part of a wider collaboration – the collection will also include sweatshirts and t-shirts for both adults and children.



The aim, the brands said in a joint statement, was to "bring together the vibrant colours associated with Rubik's brand with the sporty aesthetic of Puma".



"It’s great news to announce such an exciting new partnership, and shows the type of ground-breaking collaborations Rubik’s are going to be involved with as we celebrate 40 years since the Cube craze went global,” said Nicolas Loufrani, chief executive officer of The Smiley Company.



“The retro-cool and dynamic appeal of Rubik’s brand continues to grow globally, and there are a lot of impressive new partnerships launching within the brand extension program we operate for them. This collaboration is a great fit for Puma, with Speedcubing growing globally as an incredible new sport.”

You'll be able to get the collection online, but all products will be available in store, too. "Select retail partners" will also be given a chance to sell the collection, though no details yet on where they might be. You'll also be able to personalise your goodies.

Keep an eye out on the Puma website for more details. And until then? Play some more colourful retro games to keep you going.