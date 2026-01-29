Step inside Azeroth Homes: World of Warcraft's virtual property comes to life in London

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home in World of Warcraft, now’s your chance... sort of. Azeroth Homes: Sales + Lettings, the game’s first-ever estate agent, opens its doors in London’s East End this weekend for two days only, bringing Blizzard’s fantasy housing system to life in the real world.

From Friday, 30th of January to Saturday, 31st of January, visitors can wander through a pop-up estate agent on Bethnal Green Road that looks ordinary from the outside but is brimming with Azerothian charm once you step inside.

The immersive space invites fans to explore beautifully designed in-game homes, take part in guided tours, and try their hand at creating their own Player Housing at dedicated PC stations.

Celebrity interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen stars in the launch campaign video, celebrating the joy of personalising a home, whether in Azeroth or in the real world.

A post shared by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (@llewelynbowen) A photo posted by on

Guests can also meet the developers behind the Player Housing system, chat with popular World of Warcraft streamers, and explore themed spaces where virtual property comes to life with all the details you’d expect from your favourite fantasy universe.

This isn’t just a gaming event, it’s a playful commentary on Britain’s obsession with property. As of December 2025, Rightmove remains one of the UK’s top 25 most-visited websites, showing that the nation’s fascination with houses isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Azeroth Homes taps into that cultural love of homeownership while adding a distinctly magical, fantasy twist.

Whether you’re a longtime adventurer, a lapsed hero, or simply curious about the crossover between gaming, design, and property, Azeroth Homes promises a weekend of quirky, immersive fun. The pop-up is open from 10am to 6pm on both Friday 30 and Saturday 31 January 2026 at 133 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 7DG, and admission is free.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



