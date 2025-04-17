Microsoft Paint mirror turns your reflection into a Windows masterpiece

Back in the day, before TikTok, YouTube, and AI image generators, the best thing you could possibly do on a PC was fire up Microsoft Paint and create an absolute madness. Back in the day, this was true art.

Despite Microsoft Paint still being around, it's hard to imagine it's anywhere as popular as it used to be, which is why the MS Paint Mirror from Drought is an excellent addition for anyone looking to reminisce and look like they were made in the programme.

You can pre-order the throwback mirror now, but the store closes on the 20th April, so if you’re going to order one, then now is the time. Not only is the mirror an amusing throwback tapping deep into nostalgia, but it also looks to be a decent size, meaning it's practical too. The mirror dimensions:

47.25 inches tall

31.5 inches wide

1.25 inches thick

Mirror surface dimensions: 36 inches x 21.5 inches

Thanks to the size of the mirror, (the MS Paint aesthetic takes up plenty of space), it's meant to be hung on the wall, supported by the two keyholes on the back.

The mirror will cost $395. Pre-orders will be logged from now and until the store closes, and dispatch is intended for 8-12 weeks after the store closes.

There is international shipping, however, the cost of shipping will vary depending on where in the world you’re located. If you’re looking for an interesting piece that will spark conversation and lead to plenty of reminiscing, this mirror will be a welcome addition to anyone’s space.

If you're looking to keep things old school, then the new Fujifilm instax mini 41 will be right up your street.



