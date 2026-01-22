London art auction brings together Brian Eno, Antony Gormley and more for Gaza medics

Some of the world’s most recognisable contemporary artists are backing a major London art auction raising funds for medics in Gaza.

Health Workers 4 Palestine has announced the artist line-up for Seeds of Solidarity, an upcoming art auction taking place as part of its Seeds of Solidarity Gala at The Savoy on 1 February 2026. The auction will raise money for the organisation’s Gaza Medics’ Solidarity Fund, which supports healthcare workers operating under extreme conditions.

Among those donating work is Brian Eno, who will contribute Seeing Through to Sky. The musician and visual artist has a long history of using art to support humanitarian causes, including previous collaborations for War Child. Turner Prize-winning sculptor Sir Antony Gormley, best known for Angel of the North, is also contributing a piece.

They are joined by almost 20 artists in total, including Mona Hatoum, Lisa Brice, Hassan Hajjaj, Caroline Walker, Alison Wilding, Sam Durant and Rana Begum, making the auction one of the most high-profile charity art events announced for next year.

Health Workers 4 Palestine is a global organisation of medical professionals spanning more than 70 cities worldwide, campaigning for the protection of Palestinian healthcare. The Seeds of Solidarity auction aims to bring together artists, collectors and the wider public in support of medics working in Gaza under extreme conditions.

The auction is curated by Zayna Al-Saleh, the British-Palestinian art curator behind the Voices of Palestine auctions, which raised more than $1.4 million between 2024 and 2025. There will also be a performance by the London Arab Orchestra conducted by Maestro Basel Saleh.

The fundraiser comes amid ongoing devastation to Gaza’s healthcare system. More than 1,700 health workers have been killed, while 37 humanitarian aid organisations, including Oxfam, Médecins Sans Frontières and Save the Children, have been blocked from entering the region. The Solidarity Fund has been co-designed with Gaza medics and provides stipends to doctors, while also funding mobile clinics and the rebuilding of maternity wards.

Health Workers 4 Palestine’s Seeds of Solidarity Gala & Auction takes place on Sunday 1 February 2026, from 5pm, at The Savoy, London. More information and registration to bid are available on the website.





