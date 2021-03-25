The Dyson V15 Detect uses frickin' laser beams to show you how dirty your house is

Dyson has taken the wrappers off of its latest cordless vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect, and it's an impressive piece of kit, using state-of-the-art technology to show you that your house definitely needs a clean.

The Dyson V15 Detect uses lasers to show you just how filthy you are - we aren't judging, it's lockdown and nobody is going to visit your house anyway.

But if you did want to tidy up, then the Dyson V15 Detect is a dust destroyer. The lasers it uses are 'eye-safe' - a green laser light highlights the dirt on the floor, like those machines at the beginning of the Terminator movies looking for humans.

These green LED lights are way more effective than ordinary LEDs, according to Dyson.

The good news is that this is one powerful cordless vacuum that will rid your house of the dust in seconds.

Dyson V15 Detect can, well, detect dust the size of 10 microns (which is pretty bloody small). It'll show you what it's detected on a handy LCD and then it will get rid of it for you.

Couple this with a new anti-tangle High Torque cleaner head which prevent tangling, so it's good for human and put hair, and what you have is one powerful sucker.

The Dyson V15 Detect will be available soon, priced at £599/$699.99 USD. Head to Dyson to sign up for more details.