Diablo is getting a 30th anniversary concert at the Royal Festival Hall

Few video game soundtracks are as instantly recognisable as Diablo’s. One plucked acoustic guitar, and you’re back in Tristram, potions stocked, inventory full, mildly terrified of what’s waiting in the next dungeon. Now, three decades after Blizzard’s gothic action-RPG first crawled out of the darkness, that music is getting the full orchestral treatment in London.

In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Game Music Festival is staging The Infernal Symphony, the official 30th anniversary concert celebrating the Diablo franchise. The show lands at Royal Festival Hall on Saturday 6 June 2026, transforming the Southbank into a suitably dramatic battleground between the Burning Hells and the High Heavens.

The evening will be conducted by Marek Wroniszewski and performed by the London Mozart Players, joined by the Hertfordshire Chorus, with arrangements by Ignacy Wojciechowski. Blizzard’s Lead Composer Ted Reedy and Music Director Derek Duke are also set to appear as special guests, making the opening night of Game Music Festival 2026 feel like a proper pilgrimage for long-time fans.

The Infernal Symphony kicks off a month-long celebration of video game music across London, but it’s clearly the headline act, a rare chance to hear one of gaming’s most atmospheric scores performed live in one of the capital’s most iconic venues. Tickets start from £57 (plus booking fees), with the show running at approximately two hours.

While the concert forms the centrepiece of Diablo’s anniversary celebrations, Blizzard is also marking 30 years of demon hunting with significant in-game updates.

Most notably, the long-rumoured Warlock class is being rolled out across multiple titles. It’s available now in Diablo II: Resurrected via the new Reign of the Warlock DLC, more than 25 years after the original game launched, a move that’s raised plenty of eyebrows among long-time players. The class will also arrive in Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred when the expansion lands on 28 April, before making its way to Diablo Immortal later this year.

Still, for many fans, the chance to hear Sanctuary’s most haunting themes performed live may prove the most fitting tribute of all. Thirty years on, Diablo’s world remains as atmospheric and iconic as ever.

